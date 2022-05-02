ASCAP Screen Music Awards Include Honors for ‘Encanto’ as Best Film Score, ‘White Lotus’ for TV Score

The announcement of winners for the ASCAP Screen Music Awards, being held virtually again for 2022 and announced Monday morning, included revealing the top vote-getters for several Composers’ Choice Awards, including the scores for “Encanto” and “The White Lotus.”

Germaine Franco prevailed for film score of the year for “Encanto.” Cristobal Tapia de Veer won two of these peer-voted awards, for television score of the year and television theme as well, for “The White Lotus. The video game score of the year honor went to Wataru Hokoyama for “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.” Triumphing in the documentary score of the year category was Amanda Jones for “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street.”

Those five Composers’ Choice Awards come on top of ASCAP’s traditional Screen Music Awards, which collect date to honor the most-consumed music of the year in the fields of TV, film and video games, with dozens of winners cited.

Among those being honored for the work that reached the most ears in the last year, David Vanacore won in the category of most performed themes and underscore for shows including “Survivor,” “Naked & Afraid” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Matthew Hawkins, Maurice “m.0.” Jackson and Neil Martin picked up honors in the top network television series division for their main theme for “NCIS.” John Sereda scored in the top cable television series category for the music of the drama “When Calls the Heart.” Michael Giacchino was the winner for scoring the top box office film for his work on “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The performing rights organization is celebrating the wins with five days of online ASCAP Experience festivities that will include acceptance speeches and behind-the-scenes videos and culminate in a panel of composers for streaming series that will include the music writers for the shows “Loki,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Morning Show.”“Main Stream Music: Composing for TV in the Streaming Age” will air May 5 at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT on ASCAP’s YouTube channel. Carter Burwell, Natalie Holt and Siddhartha Khosla will take part in the panel.

Among the overall winners representing the most popular series are Bear McCreary for “Foundation,” Jung Jae-Il, 23 and Park Min Ju for “Squid Game” and Lorne Balfe for “The Wheel of Time” and “Dopesick.” Top streaming film winners include Marius de Vriesis for the best-picture Oscar winner “CODA.” ASCAP pointed out that Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell were first-time Screen Award winners for their music in the doc “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”

Select acceptance speeches and more information on the winners can be found in the coming days at http://www.ascap.com/screenawards22.

A complete list of winners and, in competitive categories, the nominees as well:

ASCAP COMPOSERS’ CHOICE AWARDS:

FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Encanto – Germaine Franco

NOMINEES:

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Luca – Dan Romer

The Green Knight – Daniel Hart

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood

TELEVISION SCORE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia De Veer

NOMINEES:

Allen V. Farrow – Michael Abels

Cobra Kai – Zach Robinson & Leo Birenberg

Dickinson – Drum & Lace & Ian Hultquist

Loki – Natalie Holt

Wheel Of Time – Lorne Balfe

TELEVISION THEME OF THE YEAR

WINNER: The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia De Veer

NOMINEES:

Allen V. Farrow – Michael Abels

Dickinson – Drum & Lace & Ian Hultquist

Loki – Natalie Holt

Only Murders In The Building – Siddhartha Khosla

DOCUMENTARY SCORE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Dreamland: The Burning Of Black Wall Street – Amanda Jones

NOMINEES:

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible – Nainita Desai

9To5: The Story Of A Movement – Wendy Blackstone

Allen V. Farrow – Michael Abels

Flee – Uno Helmersson

The Rescue – Daniel Pemberton

Val – Garth Stevenson

Women Warriors: The Voices Of Change – Anne-Kathrin Dern & Sharon Farber

VIDEO GAME SCORE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart – Wataru Hokoyama

NOMINEES:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory

Call Of Duty Mobile – Season 5: In Deep Water – Wilbert Roget II

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Lena Raine

Deathloop – Tom Salta

Far Cry 6 – Pedro Bromfman

TOP STREAMING SERIES

Dopesick – Lorne Balfe

Falcon And The Winter Soldier – Henry Jackman

Foundation – Bear Mccreary

Hawkeye – Michael Paraskevas

Invincible – John Paesano

Loki – Natalie Holt

Lularich – Khari Mateen

Maid – Este Haim, Christopher Stracey

Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer – Will Blair, Brooke Blair

Nine Perfect Strangers – Marco Beltrami, Miles Hankins

Only Murders In The Building – Siddhartha Khosla

Schmigadoon – Cinco Paul, Christopher Willis

Squid Game – Jung Jae-Il, 23, Park Min Ju

The Morning Show – Carter Burwell

The Wheel Of Time – Lorne Balfe

TOP STREAMING FILMS

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Coda – Marius De Vries

False Positive – Yair Elazar Glotman, Lucy Railton

Fatherhood – Rupert Gregson-Williams

Home Sweet Home Alone – John Debney

I Care A Lot – Marc Canham

Luca – Dan Romer

The Tomorrow War – Lorne Balfe

Val – Garth Stevenson

Wework: Or The Making And Breaking Of A $47 Billion Unicorn – Jeremy Turner

TOP BOX OFFICE FILMS

Top Box Office Film of the Year: Spider-Man: No Way Home – Michael Giacchino

The Battle At Lake Changjin – Elliot Leung

Black Widow – Lorne Balfe

The Boss Baby: Family Business – Steve Mazzaro, Hans Zimmer

Candyman – Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Clifford The Big Red Dog – John Debney

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – Joseph Bishara

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Encanto – Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Godzilla Vs. Kong – Tom Holkenborg

Halloween Kills – Cody Carpenter, John Carpenter

The Matrix Resurrections – Johnny Klimek, Tom Tykwer

Mortal Kombat – Benjamin Wallfisch

My Country, My Parents – Gordy Haab

No Time To Die – Hans Zimmer

Paw Patrol: The Movie – Heitor Pereira

A Quiet Place Part II – Marco Beltrami

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – Joel P. West

Sing 2 – Joby Talbot

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Marco Beltrami

Wrath Of Man – Chris Benstead

TOP RATED SERIES

Top Network Television Series: Navy NCIS – Matthew Hawkins, M.O Jackson, Neil Martin

Top Cable Television Series: When Calls The Heart – John Sereda911 – Todd Haberman

911: Lone Star – Todd Haberman, Justin Caine Burnett

Alaska: The Last Frontier – Atz Kilcher

Alaskan Bush People – Bleeding Fingers Music, Bleeding Fingers Music

All Creatures Great And Small – Alexandra Harwood

American Idol – Julian Gingell, Barry Stone

Below Deck Mediterranean – Russell Howard, Jude Christodal, Cooper Rich

Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Russell Howard, Jude Christodal, Cooper Rich

Blue Bloods – Mark Snow, Jonas Friedman

Café Con Aroma De Mujer – Josefina Severino, Carmenza Gomez

Chesapeake Shores – Hamish Thomson, Matthew Rogers

Chicago Fire – David Fleming

Chicago Med – John Marston

Chicago Pd – Claudio Olachea

Chrisley Knows Best – Brad Segal

Deadliest Catch – Didier Lean Rachou

Equalizer – Robert Duncan

FBI – John Marston

FBI: Most Wanted – Nathan Whitehead

Genius: Aretha – Lorne Balfe, Hans Zimmer

Ghosts – Jeff Cardoni

Gold Rush – Didier Lean Rachou

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine – Didier Lean Rachou

Gold Rush: White Water – Didier Lean Rachou

Gold Rush: Winter’S Fortune – Didier Lean Rachou

The Good Doctor – Dan Romer

Good Witch – Jack Lenz

The Haves And The Have Nots – Elvin Ross

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Andrew Skrabutenas

La Brea – James Levine

La Desalmada – Gil Novelo, Jorge Tena Martínez Vara, Jorge Jurado, John Sereda

Mare Of Easttown – Lele Marchitelli

Married At First Sight – Jason Tarver, Louise Dowd

Mountain Men – Bleeding Fingers Music, Bleeding Fingers Music

NCIS: Los Angeles – James Levine

New Amsterdam – Jefferson Friedman

Project Runway – Matthew Mcgaughey

Queen Of The South – Giorgio Moroder

Real Housewives Of Atlanta – Jared Gutstadt, Russell Howard, Matthew Mcgaughey

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills – Russell Howard, Michael Baiardi

Real Housewives Of New York City – Russell Howard, Ben Davis

Real Housewives Of Orange County – Russell Howard

Real Housewives Of Potomac – Russell Howard, Jared Gutstadt, Jeff Peters

Renovation Island – Peter Chapman

Resident Alien – Brown Bird

Saturday Night Live – Howard Shore, Lenny Pickett

Snowpiercer – Bear Mccreary

Superman & Lois – Dan Romer

Survivor – David Vanacore

This Is Us – Siddhartha Khosla

The Walking Dead – Bear Mccreary

Young Sheldon – Jeff Cardoni

TOP THEMES & UNDERSCORE

David Vanacore

Ed Robertson

Hans Zimmer

Joel Beckerman

Russell Howard

Cat Gray

Michael Giacchino

Bear Mccreary

James Levine

Jared Gutstadt