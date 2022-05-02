ASCAP Screen Music Awards Include Honors for ‘Encanto’ as Best Film Score, ‘White Lotus’ for TV Score

The announcement of winners for the ASCAP Screen Music Awards, being held virtually again for 2022 and announced Monday morning, included revealing the top vote-getters for several Composers’ Choice Awards, including the scores for “Encanto” and “The White Lotus.”
Germaine Franco prevailed for film score of the year for “Encanto.” Cristobal Tapia de Veer won two of these peer-voted awards, for television score of the year and television theme as well, for “The White Lotus. The video game score of the year honor went to Wataru Hokoyama for “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.” Triumphing in the documentary score of the year category was Amanda Jones for “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street.”
Those five Composers’ Choice Awards come on top of ASCAP’s traditional Screen Music Awards, which collect date to honor the most-consumed music of the year in the fields of TV, film and video games, with dozens of winners cited.
Among those being honored for the work that reached the most ears in the last year, David Vanacore won in the category of most performed themes and underscore for shows including “Survivor,” “Naked & Afraid” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Matthew Hawkins, Maurice “m.0.” Jackson and Neil Martin picked up honors in the top network television series division for their main theme for “NCIS.” John Sereda scored in the top cable television series category for the music of the drama “When Calls the Heart.” Michael Giacchino was the winner for scoring the top box office film for his work on “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
The performing rights organization is celebrating the wins with five days of online ASCAP Experience festivities that will include acceptance speeches and behind-the-scenes videos and culminate in a panel of composers for streaming series that will include the music writers for the shows “Loki,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Morning Show.”“Main Stream Music: Composing for TV in the Streaming Age” will air May 5 at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT on ASCAP’s YouTube channel. Carter Burwell, Natalie Holt and Siddhartha Khosla will take part in the panel.
Among the overall winners representing the most popular series are Bear McCreary for “Foundation,” Jung Jae-Il, 23 and Park Min Ju for “Squid Game” and Lorne Balfe for “The Wheel of Time” and “Dopesick.” Top streaming film winners include Marius de Vriesis for the best-picture Oscar winner “CODA.” ASCAP pointed out that Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell were first-time Screen Award winners for their music in the doc “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”
Select acceptance speeches and more information on the winners can be found in the coming days at http://www.ascap.com/screenawards22.
A complete list of winners and, in competitive categories, the nominees as well:
ASCAP COMPOSERS’ CHOICE AWARDS:
FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Encanto – Germaine Franco
NOMINEES:
Dune – Hans Zimmer
Luca – Dan Romer
The Green Knight – Daniel Hart
The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood
TELEVISION SCORE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia De Veer
NOMINEES:
Allen V. Farrow – Michael Abels
Cobra Kai – Zach Robinson & Leo Birenberg
Dickinson – Drum & Lace & Ian Hultquist
Loki – Natalie Holt
Wheel Of Time – Lorne Balfe
TELEVISION THEME OF THE YEAR
WINNER: The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia De Veer
NOMINEES:
Allen V. Farrow – Michael Abels
Dickinson – Drum & Lace & Ian Hultquist
Loki – Natalie Holt
Only Murders In The Building – Siddhartha Khosla
DOCUMENTARY SCORE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Dreamland: The Burning Of Black Wall Street – Amanda Jones
NOMINEES:
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible – Nainita Desai
9To5: The Story Of A Movement – Wendy Blackstone
Allen V. Farrow – Michael Abels
Flee – Uno Helmersson
The Rescue – Daniel Pemberton
Val – Garth Stevenson
Women Warriors: The Voices Of Change – Anne-Kathrin Dern & Sharon Farber
VIDEO GAME SCORE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart – Wataru Hokoyama
NOMINEES:
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory
Call Of Duty Mobile – Season 5: In Deep Water – Wilbert Roget II
Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Lena Raine
Deathloop – Tom Salta
Far Cry 6 – Pedro Bromfman
TOP STREAMING SERIES
Dopesick – Lorne Balfe
Falcon And The Winter Soldier – Henry Jackman
Foundation – Bear Mccreary
Hawkeye – Michael Paraskevas
Invincible – John Paesano
Loki – Natalie Holt
Lularich – Khari Mateen
Maid – Este Haim, Christopher Stracey
Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer – Will Blair, Brooke Blair
Nine Perfect Strangers – Marco Beltrami, Miles Hankins
Only Murders In The Building – Siddhartha Khosla
Schmigadoon – Cinco Paul, Christopher Willis
Squid Game – Jung Jae-Il, 23, Park Min Ju
The Morning Show – Carter Burwell
The Wheel Of Time – Lorne Balfe
TOP STREAMING FILMS
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Coda – Marius De Vries
False Positive – Yair Elazar Glotman, Lucy Railton
Fatherhood – Rupert Gregson-Williams
Home Sweet Home Alone – John Debney
I Care A Lot – Marc Canham
Luca – Dan Romer
The Tomorrow War – Lorne Balfe
Val – Garth Stevenson
Wework: Or The Making And Breaking Of A $47 Billion Unicorn – Jeremy Turner
TOP BOX OFFICE FILMS
Top Box Office Film of the Year: Spider-Man: No Way Home – Michael Giacchino
The Battle At Lake Changjin – Elliot Leung
Black Widow – Lorne Balfe
The Boss Baby: Family Business – Steve Mazzaro, Hans Zimmer
Candyman – Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
Clifford The Big Red Dog – John Debney
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – Joseph Bishara
Dune – Hans Zimmer
Encanto – Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Godzilla Vs. Kong – Tom Holkenborg
Halloween Kills – Cody Carpenter, John Carpenter
The Matrix Resurrections – Johnny Klimek, Tom Tykwer
Mortal Kombat – Benjamin Wallfisch
My Country, My Parents – Gordy Haab
No Time To Die – Hans Zimmer
Paw Patrol: The Movie – Heitor Pereira
A Quiet Place Part II – Marco Beltrami
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – Joel P. West
Sing 2 – Joby Talbot
Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Marco Beltrami
Wrath Of Man – Chris Benstead
TOP RATED SERIES
Top Network Television Series: Navy NCIS – Matthew Hawkins, M.O Jackson, Neil Martin
Top Cable Television Series: When Calls The Heart – John Sereda911 – Todd Haberman
911: Lone Star – Todd Haberman, Justin Caine Burnett
Alaska: The Last Frontier – Atz Kilcher
Alaskan Bush People – Bleeding Fingers Music, Bleeding Fingers Music
All Creatures Great And Small – Alexandra Harwood
American Idol – Julian Gingell, Barry Stone
Below Deck Mediterranean – Russell Howard, Jude Christodal, Cooper Rich
Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Russell Howard, Jude Christodal, Cooper Rich
Blue Bloods – Mark Snow, Jonas Friedman
Café Con Aroma De Mujer – Josefina Severino, Carmenza Gomez
Chesapeake Shores – Hamish Thomson, Matthew Rogers
Chicago Fire – David Fleming
Chicago Med – John Marston
Chicago Pd – Claudio Olachea
Chrisley Knows Best – Brad Segal
Deadliest Catch – Didier Lean Rachou
Equalizer – Robert Duncan
FBI – John Marston
FBI: Most Wanted – Nathan Whitehead
Genius: Aretha – Lorne Balfe, Hans Zimmer
Ghosts – Jeff Cardoni
Gold Rush – Didier Lean Rachou
Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine – Didier Lean Rachou
Gold Rush: White Water – Didier Lean Rachou
Gold Rush: Winter’S Fortune – Didier Lean Rachou
The Good Doctor – Dan Romer
Good Witch – Jack Lenz
The Haves And The Have Nots – Elvin Ross
Impeachment: American Crime Story – Andrew Skrabutenas
La Brea – James Levine
La Desalmada – Gil Novelo, Jorge Tena Martínez Vara, Jorge Jurado, John Sereda
Mare Of Easttown – Lele Marchitelli
Married At First Sight – Jason Tarver, Louise Dowd
Mountain Men – Bleeding Fingers Music, Bleeding Fingers Music
NCIS: Los Angeles – James Levine
New Amsterdam – Jefferson Friedman
Project Runway – Matthew Mcgaughey
Queen Of The South – Giorgio Moroder
Real Housewives Of Atlanta – Jared Gutstadt, Russell Howard, Matthew Mcgaughey
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills – Russell Howard, Michael Baiardi
Real Housewives Of New York City – Russell Howard, Ben Davis
Real Housewives Of Orange County – Russell Howard
Real Housewives Of Potomac – Russell Howard, Jared Gutstadt, Jeff Peters
Renovation Island – Peter Chapman
Resident Alien – Brown Bird
Saturday Night Live – Howard Shore, Lenny Pickett
Snowpiercer – Bear Mccreary
Superman & Lois – Dan Romer
Survivor – David Vanacore
This Is Us – Siddhartha Khosla
The Walking Dead – Bear Mccreary
Young Sheldon – Jeff Cardoni
TOP THEMES & UNDERSCORE
David Vanacore
Ed Robertson
Hans Zimmer
Joel Beckerman
Russell Howard
Cat Gray
Michael Giacchino
Bear Mccreary
James Levine
Jared Gutstadt