ASCAP Experience Returns for 2022 With ‘Encanto’ Composer Germain Franco, Tania Leon, More

ASCAP Experience, the performing rights organizations annual conference for songwriters, composers and creators, returns virtually this month. It kicks off on Tuesday (March 8) with an International Women’s Day panel featuring three of the industry’s leading composers and songwriters. The conversation is also part of “Women Create Music,” ASCAP’s celebration of Women’s History Month.

“Worldly Women in Music,” which takes place on ASCAP’s YouTube channel on March 8, features Oscar-nominated composer Germaine Franco, who scored “Encanto” and co-wrote songs for “Coco”; 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning concert music composer and conductor Tania León; and 2016 ASCAP London Songwriter of the Year Amy Wadge, whose songwriting credits appear on Ed Sheeran’s “X,” James Blunt’s “The Afterlove” and Kacey Musgraves’s “Golden Hour.” The panel begins at 3PM ET/ 12PM PT and will be moderated by Billboard Executive Editor, West Coast and Nashville, Melinda Newman.

The session is also part of ASCAP’S “Women Create Music” celebration, recognizing women in music throughout Women’s History Month in March. The campaign will feature exclusive videos on ASCAP’s social media from songwriters and composers — including Carly Pearce, Lucius, Inayah and Covi Quintana — discussing inspiring women who have influenced their music and women in their lives who have helped shape their careers. ASCAP will also share weekly playlists spotlighting themes such as Women of Influence, Global Trailblazers, Women Create Music Together and Women Making History Now. And Versed: The ASCAP Podcast will host a special “Women Create Music” episode featuring singer-songwriter mxmtoon and Grammy-winning engineer and co-founder of She is the Music Ann Mincieli.

“We are so excited to launch ASCAP Experience with three phenomenal composers as part of our ‘Women Create Music’ campaign,” said ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews. “We believe that celebrating the achievements of our members through our “Women Create Music” campaign can help create change and ultimately, more opportunity for women in the music industry.”

2021 Experience guests and panelists included Greg Kurstin, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice, Chris Stapleton, Michael Franti, Tai Verdes, Cassadee Pope, Sam DeRosa, Natalia Jiménez, Draco Rosa, Gizzle, Madeline The Person and many more.

More ASCAP Experience sessions will be announced soon, and aspiring creators this year can expect another genre-spanning lineup of educational sessions about creativity and the business of music. Topics include:

NFT 101: An introduction to the who, what and how of NFTs for creators

ASCAPAwards spotlight, featuring conversations with some of the songwriters, producers and composers of the year’s biggest hits

ASCAPLab’s Demo Day, presenting prototypes from the university and startup team finalists of ASCAP & NYC Media Lab’s “Music in the Metaverse” Challenge

Exclusive conversations with chart-topping music creators on themes such as collaboration, representation and opportunity

Discussions with some of ASCAP’s biggest hitmakers about culture and creativity during Hispanic Heritage and Black Music Months

Celebrating Pride Month and LGBTQ+ artists

Participants can find more information and RSVP to upcoming events at www.ascapexperience.com.