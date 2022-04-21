A$AP Rocky Released on $550,000 Bail Following Arrest on Shooting Allegations

A$AP Rocky was released on a $550,000 bond following his arrest at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning (April 20) in connection with an alleged shooting that took place in November 2021, according to documents cited in multiple media reports.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport, according said the Los Angeles Police Department in a statement to the Associated Press.

Rocky was arrested on his way back to Los Angeles while departing from a private plane after a trip to Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. According to NBC News, who was the first to report the news of the arrest, the rapper was released less than three hours later after posting bond. Records show he has a court date set for Aug. 17.

The LAPD reports the victim of the non-fatal shooting claimed the rapper went up to him in Hollywood on Nov. 6 with a gun in hand and fired multiple shots — one of which grazed his left hand.

Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males were seen fleeing the scene on foot. Although the victim sustained a minor injury from the incident, LAPD shared he did seek medical treatment.

Rocky’s history of publicized arrests dates back to 2019 when the rapper was arrested and charged with assault in Sweden where he faced a six-month sentence, with the counterargument being self-defense. Prosecutors alleged that the victim was punched, kicked and attacked with a bottle for which Rocky spent almost five weeks in jail before his release — though he was later found guilty.

Variety will have more on the situation as it develops.