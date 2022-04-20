A$AP Rocky Reportedly Detained at LAX in Connection to 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky was detained on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November 2021 shooting, NBC News reports, citing “multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the matter” and the rapper’s attorney.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been on vacation with Rihanna, his girlfriend. The two are expecting a child together.

Rocky’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed to NBC News that his client had been arrested. Reps for Rocky, the Los Angeles Police Department and Jackson either did not confirm or did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

The rapper had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Departments for a Nov. 6 shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. around 10:20 p.m.; the report states that shooting was not previously reported.

The shooting victim reportedly later told police that Rocky, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim said Rocky shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to police reports.

LAPD made the arrest with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team, according to the report.

In a highly publicized case in 2019, A$AP Rocky and two other men were jailed in Sweden for several weeks on assault charges; while prosecutors had asked the court to impose a six-month sentence, the men argued self-defense and were released after nearly a month in jail.