Arcade Fire Join Coachella Lineup — Yes, the Day Before the Festival Starts

Almost literally at the last minute, Arcade Fire have been announced as performers at the Coachella Music & Artist Festival taking place in Indio, California this and next weekends. The group will perform on Friday — yes, tomorrow.

The announcement was made by the band and by the festival, as part of its listing of the set times, which appear below.

Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry 🌴 @coachella pic.twitter.com/D1cnHWnW0I — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) April 14, 2022

The group’s new album, “We,” is out next month. Over the past few weeks the group played a series of benefit concerts for Ukrainian relief in New Orleans and New York, raising more than $150,000.

At them, the group debuted five songs from the album, including the two-part first single “The Lightning,” “Age of Anxiety I” and its companion “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” and “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).”

The group’s first show in New York culminated with the entire band and much of the audience marching out onto Delancey Street in front of the Bowery Ballroom, singing the final song of the set — and the song that introduced them to most of the world — “Wake Up,” the opening track from their 2004 debut album, “Funeral.”

At the final Bowery Ballroom show on March 21, Arcade Fire was joined on stage by actor Mike Myers, who gave a brief speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and longtime compatriot David Byrne, who lent a hand on a closing cover of Plastic Ono Band’s “Give Peace a Chance.”

Arcade Fire’s return to activity this month also included the surprise announcement of longtime member Will Butler’s departure from the band. Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner filled Butler’s role during the New Orleans and New York shows.