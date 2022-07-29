‘Anvil! The Story of Anvil’ Documentary Set for Theatrical Re-Release

Utopia is set to release — in conjunction with Portobello Electric — a remastered version of 2009’s “Anvil! The Story of Anvil” in theaters this fall and on digital later this year.

Directed by former Anvil roadie Sacha Gervasi, “Anvil! The Story of Anvil” focuses on guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner, the founding members of the Canadian heavy metal band and their 1982 album “Metal on Metal.” The documentary features appearances by Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Motorhead’s Lemmy, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Slayer’s Tom Araya.

The re-release celebrates the documentary’s 13-year anniversary, and includes an epilogue interview with Gervasi and Anvil’s Kudlow and Reiner, moderated by former MTV host Matt Pinfield.

“If you’d told me all those years ago at Sundance, when we had no buyers, that this movie would be released into theatres for the second time 13 years later I never would have believed you, but here we are. It truly is a miracle.” Gervasi said. “This is all thanks to Robert and his extraordinary team at Utopia. They’re brilliant to work with because they’re filmmakers themselves, and their support and passion are unmatched. All Anvil and I can say is thank you!”

In collaboration with Beyond Fest, a public screening will take place Sept. 22 at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will include a live performance by Anvil; special appearances by several other musical guests; and a Q&A session with Kudlow, Reiner, producer Rebecca Yeldham and Gervasi.

The film was produced by Yeldham and executive produced by Gervasi, Rick Krim and Christopher Soos. The deal was negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo for Utopia and Jeff Springer on behalf of the Anvil team. Gervasi is represented by CAA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and Lichter Grossman.