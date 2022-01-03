Anitta Inks Global Deal With Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing has signed Brazilian superstar singer Anitta to a worldwide publishing agreement, the company announced on Monday.

While the singer has released four albums and has been a superstar in Latin America and other territories for years, 2021 saw her U.S. breakthrough single “Girl From Rio” reach the top 40 on its way to racking up more than 100 million total streams. She has also hit recently with “Faking Love” ft. Saweetie, “Me Gusta” ft. Cardi B and Myke Towers, “Tócame” ft. Arcangel and De La Ghetto, and “Fuego” with DJ Snake and Sean Paul.

In recent months Anitta — who appeared at Variety‘s Hitmakers ceremony in Los Angeles last month — has been working in the studio with hitmakers Max Martin and Ryan Tedder, among others, finalizing her fifth studio album, “Girl From Rio.”

At Sony, she will be working closely with SMP’s U.S. and U.S. Latin Creative teams, including U.S. SVP Creatives Amanda Hill and Katie Welle, and Monica Jordan, Director, Creative, U.S. Latin, according to the announcement.

Anitta said, “I’m excited to join the Sony Music Publishing family. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale and I look forward to what this new partnership will bring!”

Brandon Silverstein, Anitta’s manager and founder/ CEO of S10 Entertainment added, “We’re incredibly excited for Anitta and the team to partner with Jon Platt and the Sony Music Publishing family. We look forward to working with them to execute on a global scale and we can’t wait for what tomorrow brings.”

Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing said, “Anitta is a brilliant performer, whose authenticity as a songwriter effortlessly transcends cultures. As she continues to broaden her influence around the world, Sony Music Publishing is excited to support her creative path forward.”

Jorge Mejia, President & CEO, Sony Music Publishing Latin America and U.S. Latin stated, “Anitta is a phenomenon – an artist and songwriter able to straddle multiple worlds, genres and languages in her own very unique and hugely successful way. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Sony Music Publishing family and look forward to making her feel right at home.”