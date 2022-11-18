Anitta Recalls Fangirling Over Rihanna: ‘And Now I’m Singing For Her — It’s Just a Dream’

Anitta confessed to once having waited in a hotel lobby to catch a glimpse of Rihanna, who recently tapped the global superstar as a performer for her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show.

“Years ago I was in a hotel in Rio waiting for Rihanna to tell her I love her,” she said. “And now I’m just singing for her, [for] her brand and all [with] her outfits — it’s just a dream.”

Anitta appeared on the lineup of performers for the fourth volume of Rihanna’s annual lingerie show, which featured additional musical appearances from Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell. “I love her she’s an inspiration for my life. It’s amazing,” she concluded. (Fun fact: Anitta did end up snapping a photo with Rihanna that fateful day in 2014.)

When asked if there were any tour prospects in the works, Anitta had a definitive answer: “I don’t like touring,” she said through a laugh. “I like enjoying life as we’re doing right now, I like doing some specific concerts here and there — but not touring. I just get tired.”

The singer is also nominated for best new artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards, to which she expressed “I’m really glad, really happy…I [could’ve] never [believed] all of this would be happening in my life.” Before the list of nominees was revealed for the 65th annual show, Anitta spoke to Variety about the progress of Latin music in mainstream culture.

Anitta at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards held at the Michelob Ultra Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christopher Polk for Variety

“I think the industry still has a long way to go in becoming more inclusive of global voices, especially women’s global voices,” she said at the time. “But I think recently award shows like the Grammys and the VMAs have taken steps forward in showcasing global artists. When I became the first female solo artist to win best Latin at the VMAs [this year], it was such a rewarding moment for me — especially as a woman from the Brazilian ghetto who sings funk music.”

The Brazillian superstar was one of four hosts for the Latin Grammys evening, alongside Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini and Thalía, with whom Anitta shared undeniable chemistry on stage. She was nominated for both best reggaeton performance and record of the year for “Envolver,” but lost to Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas’ “Lo Siento BB:/” and Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana’s “Tocarte,” respectively.