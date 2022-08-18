Anitta Goes Disco-Pop in Missy Elliot-Assisted New Single and Video ‘Lobby’

After weeks of anticipation, Anitta has finally dropped the Missy Elliot-featuring “Lobby” along with its visual counterpart, which sees the two superstars serving serious looks as they pass time at a posh hotel.

The glossy and flirtatious “Lobby” begins with Elliot’s introduction of “that new Anitta, suckas!” as the Brazilian superstar’s melodious vocals take control over the song’s disco-pop chorus. Elliott expertly flows in about halfway through the song to deliver a racy flow: “Straight to the party, we meeting up in the lobby / I’m feeling kinda naughty, the way he be on my body.”

In the music video, directed by Arrad, the two take turns showing off their dance moves as the thumping bass line gives way to the track’s catchy chorus: “Kiss me from the roof to the lobby.” There’s even a moment where Anitta becomes doll-sized and skips atop Elliot’s shoulder.

Following the single and video release, Elliot shared her affinity for Anitta in a tweet, writing, “Such fun working with some1 I clicked with, we laughed during every take in this video and you were so kind. Anitta wanted to make her fans & Brazil proud!”

.@Anitta such fun working with some1 I clicked with🙌🏾 We laughed during every take in this video🤣& you were so KIND🙏🏾Anitta wanted to make her fans & Brazil PROUD!🙌🏾💜Don’t 4get to stream her new song #Lobby & VIDEO OUT NOW It’s so Catchy🧨🔥💃🏾 https://t.co/WxVgcKxTb4 pic.twitter.com/f5NVDErO2O — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 18, 2022

In an interview with Apple Music, Anitta revealed that she had always wanted Elliot to appear on one of her songs, “but I never thought that would be possible. I mean… I don’t know… she just said yes! She heard the song and said yes. She searched for all my other works and my music and my songs. She just said yes and I couldn’t believe it! When I got the verse and heard it I was like, ‘Oh my God!’… And then when she came to shoot the music video, I cried when she got there… I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’”

The sexy new single is the first taste of Anitta’s upcoming deluxe edition of her album “Versions of Me,” slated for release on Aug. 25. The deluxe edition will include new and unreleased material — including “Lobby” with Elliott.

Anitta is nominated for her first VMA in the category of “Best Latin” for “Envolver,” where she emerged as the first Brazilian to be nominated for a solo project in the history of the VMAs. She will also be making an appearance as a performer at the awards ceremony scheduled for Aug. 28.