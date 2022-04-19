Anitta, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Rebecca Black to Perform at LA Pride in the Park

Days after taking the stage at Coachella, Brazilian pop star Anitta has signed up to ring in LA Pride.

Christopher Street West, the non-profit in charge of official LA Pride events, has announced the full lineup for LA Pride in the Park, its official in-person music event. The full lineup follows the previous announcement that Christina Aguilera will headline the one-day music festival.

The program includes a mix of pop stars, rappers, drag queens and other musical artists. In addition to Anitta, a multi-Latin Grammy-nominated star and the first Latin artist to top Spotify’s Global Top 50, other big names include singer-songwriter Syd, Grammy-nominated rapper Chika, “Pose” actor and singer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bob the Drag Queen. Other artists set to perform include: Rebecca Black, Zolita, Alexander Stewart, Edward Frame, Grag Queen, Allison Ponthier, San Cha, Rossi, Drumaq, Mike Taveira, Boy Untitled, Gess, Malibu Babie and A Club Called Rhonda. The majority of the lineup are female artists, many of whom are LGBTQ+ women of color.

“We’re thrilled to have women, the majority of them LGBTQIA+ artists of color, lead our mainstage event to celebrate our return to Pride,” Christopher Street West vice president of community programming and initiatives Gerald Garth said in a statement on Tuesday morning. “Los Angeles represents a broad range of cultures, backgrounds and identities, especially across the BIPOC communities. Bringing influential and diverse artists is a nod to the many different people reflected within our community.”

LA Pride in the Park will take place June 11 at LA State Historic Park. Tickets start at $45 per person and $200 for VIP, and are available for purchase at laprideinthepark.org. LA Pride in the Park will take place the day before the official LA Pride Parade, which will take place this year in Hollywood.