Anitta, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi and Thalia to Host 2022 Latin Grammys Awards

The Latin Grammys have announced a star-studded panel of hosts for this year’s Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17, consisting of Brazillian superstar Anitta, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi and recipient of the Latin Recording Academy’s president award, Thalia.

With a total of eight career nominations, Anitta is nominated for record of the year and best reggaeton performance for her global chart-topper “Envolver.” Fonsi is a five-time winner; Pausini boasts four awards, and Thalia holds a career total of six nominations; marking all of the powerhouse hosts as Latin Grammys veterans.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny holds the title as the night’s most-nominated act with 10 nods; Mexican producer-songwriter Edgar Barrera follows with nine; Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía each boast eight, and Christina Aguilera enters the ring with seven. See additional 2022 nominees here.

Earlier this week the awards show also unveiled an extended star-studded lineup of performers including current nominees and past winners Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam and Sin Bandera. They join the previously announced bill: Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Jesse & Joy, Marco Antonio Solís, and Sebastián Yatra, with more to come.

The 23rd annual awards show will air on Univision on Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). Additional international broadcasting partners will be announced at a later date.

The 2022 Latin Grammys will be telecast from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Leading up to the event is the Latin Grammy premiere ceremony, where the winners in most categories will be announced.