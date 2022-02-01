Anitta Leaves WME, Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Brazilian superstar Anitta has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas excluding Brazil. She was previously with WME.

At UTA, she will be represented by an all-star team that includes CEO Jeremy Zimmer, global head of music David Zedeck and Jbeau Lewis.

Anitta is managed by Brandon Silverstein, founder and CEO of S10 Entertainment, and signed to Warner Records.

“We are thrilled to work with Anitta and her team at S10,” said Zimmer. “She is a brilliantly talented and charismatic star with a keen sense of the entertainment business. Her passion to work across multiple verticals like music, brands, fashion, television, and film, makes her a perfect match for the entrepreneurial team at UTA.”

“I am very excited to be joining Jeremy Zimmer and the whole team at UTA,” added Anitta. “Looking forward to working with them across all aspects of my career alongside my manager Brandon Silverstein and S10 Management.”

The singer, who brings together elements of reggaetón, bossa nova, R&B, hip-hop, EDM and funk carioca in her own unique musical blend, has released four albums and has been a superstar in Latin America and other territories for years, amassing more than 55 million Instagram followers. In 2021, she saw her U.S. breakthrough single “Girl From Rio” reach the top 40 on its way to racking up more than 100 million total streams. She has also hit recently with “Faking Love” ft. Saweetie, “Me Gusta” ft. Cardi B and Myke Towers, “Tócame” ft. Arcangel and De La Ghetto, and “Fuego” with DJ Snake and Sean Paul. So far in 2022, her new single, “Boys Don’t Cry,” has entered Top 40 radio in the U.S.

Anitta has collaborated with the likes of Madonna, Major Lazer, J Balvin, Diplo, Ozuna and Maluma, among others. She has been working in the studio with hitmakers Max Martin and Ryan Tedder finalizing her fifth studio album. Her last full-length release, 2019’s “Kisses,” was nominated for best urban album at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

Last night, Anitta appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and she is scheduled to perform at Coachella this April.

Anitta is represented by Ed Shapiro at Reed Smith LLP and The Lede Company.