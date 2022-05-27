Angel Olsen Releases Gorgeous Bob Dylan Cover, With Proceeds Going to Everytown for Gun Safety

Angel Olsen has released a gorgeous cover of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” as part of the soundtrack for the Apple TV+ series “Shining Girls,” with all of Olsen’s proceeds from the streaming royalties of the song going to Everytown for Gun Safety, which is billed as the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control.

The song is included on the album’s soundtrack but not on Olsen’s stellar forthcoming album, “Big Time,” which was produced by Jonathan Wilson (Lana Del Rey, Billy Strings, Father John Misty) and arrives next week.

The “Shining Girls” score and Olsen’s Dylan cover were produced by Claudia Sarne; the series stars and was executive produced by Elisabeth Moss.

According to the announcement, Olsen was handpicked by Elisabeth Moss to record the song, which is featured in the show’s finale episode set to air Friday, June 3. “One Too Many Mornings,” released on Dylan’s 1964 album “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” is one of the most-covered songs in his formidable catalog, with versions ranging from Burl Ives and Joan Baez to David Gray and Johnny Cash.

Sarne’s soundtrack to “Shining Girls” was initially introduced earlier this month with lead single “Playground,” which serves as the show’s opening credits song and as one of the series’ many recurring themes.

