Music Industry Moves: Grammy Nominee Amy Allen Signs With Warner Chappell

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global admin deal with Amy Allen, the singer-songwriter credited for writing top singles for Harry Styles (“Adore You,” “Matilda”), Halsey (“Without Me,” “Graveyard,” “Be Kind”), Selena Gomez (“Back to You”), and Lizzo (“If You Love Me”), among others.

Allen is one of five nominees in the newly created songwriter of the year category at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023. She additionally received a nomination for album of the year (Lizzo’s “Special,” and Styles’ “Harry’s House”).

“I’m beyond excited to be joining the Warner Chappell family in this next chapter of my songwriting career,” commented Allen in a news release. “It’s an incredible feeling to work with creatives who push you to be better, and who wholeheartedly believe in you, so I feel especially grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the legendary Ryan Press, and of course my partner in crime, Gabz Landman (pictured with Allen above, left and right, respectively), who has been with me from the very beginning.”

Allen, a previous Variety Hitmaker, kicked off her own solo career in 2021, releasing her debut solo EP “AWW!” Most recently, Allen helped write the song “My Mind & Me” for the documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”

+ Deutsche Grammophon – a division of Universal Music Group — has launched Stage+, a classical music subscription service platform consisting of live streams, audio releases and a video archive.

Stage+ will offer exclusive live premieres; long-form concert and opera programs; music videos; documentaries and behind-the-scenes interviews; new audio releases, as well as albums from Deutsche Grammophon and Decca catalogs, all available in Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos.

Users will be able to search via title and access individual works, movements or opera scenes, with every search linked to all relevant audio and video content available for any particular artist, composer, work, venue or partner organization. Boasting partnerships with international opera companies, orchestras, concert halls and festivals, STAGE+ will showcase new performances every week with the first premiere on the platform featuring Víkingur Ólafsson, who will perform music from his latest album, “From Afar,” in full from Harpa, Iceland.

The platform will be available as a TV, mobile and web app to STAGE+ subscribers.

+ Kim Petras has signed with ASCAP following the announcement of her first Grammy nomination for “Unholy,” feat. Sam Smith; the TikTok favorite earned a nod for best pop duo/group performance at the upcoming 2023 awards.

“The ASCAP team have been incredible advocates for artists, so I’m really excited to join their inclusive community as a songwriter. They’ve been really supportive of me and I’m grateful I can continue my songwriting career with them,” said Petras.

Petras was independent up until last year when she signed with Republic Records/Amigo Records. Since then, she’s released a string of singles including “Coconuts” and “Future Starts Now,” in addition to her sex-positive EP “Slut Pop,” which she followed with a Coachella debut. Petras also recently made her acting debut in HBO’s “Los Espookys.”

+ Cameo Carlson has been appointed CEO of the artist development and management services company, mtheory. With a roster of over 100 artists, mtheory currently works with over 25 managers to represent a wide range of musicians including Galantis, Jelly Roll, Masego, Twenty Øne Pilots, Tyler Childers, Zac Brown Band, and many others.

Carlson first joined the company to open the Nashville office in 2017. She was formerly head of digital business development for Borman Entertainment and former executive VP of Universal Motown and Republic Records.

Additionally, Carlson confirms the promotions of multiple team members as well as an executive hiring. Michael Corcoran joins the team as general manager; Carmela Frangella assumes the role of CFO; Amy Davidson is executive VP; Vince Amoroso is senior VP, head of marketing; Ed Rivadavia is senior VP, head of digital; Jonah Berry is VP of marketing and Kaitlyn Moore rounds the list of additions as the new VP of marketing.

+ Warner Chappell Music has signed the catalog of the pop-rock group Scissor Sisters.

Scissor Sisters have appointed Fascination Management as their legacy managers, with founder Peter Loraine commenting: “It was an honor to be asked by the band to caretake, nurture and develop their business. Their catalog of music and visuals is first-class and has so much potential. I worked with the band during my years at Polydor, so to be reunited professionally is a dream come true.”

The group first broke onto the scene in the early 2000s with UK hits “Laura,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Take Your Mama,” taken from their self-titled debut album. In 2010, the group released their third album “Night Work,” which landed at No. 2 on the UK charts and the band’s last album to date was 2012’s “Magic Hour,” which charted at No. 4

+ Interscope Geffen A&M Records has promoted David Nieman to the position of senior VP of sports and gaming at the label. Nieman will continue to be the label’s chief liaison with the sports and gaming sectors.

Nieman has helped forge partnerships between the IGA and sports giants like the NFL and ESPN, who for 8 out of the last 9 seasons featured the label’s artists in broadcast and promotional spots. He also helped to arrange J. Cole’s 2019 NBA All-Star performance and the first-ever college football championship halftime performance with Kendrick Lamar in 2018. The label delivered custom music to ESPN last year for the NBA Playoffs and Finals (Paris Bryant, BAS & CMG the Label).

In the gaming world, Nieman has secured soundtrack slots on Madden NFL and FIFA video games, in addition to the virtual reality game Beat Saber. Interscope forged a deal last year to release the soundtrack for NFL Maden22, featuring music by Swae Lee and Jack Harlow, Moneybagg Yo, Tierra Whack, JID and more.

+ Concord has hired Chase Butters as VP of sync for Concord Music Publishing. Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, Butters will work on sync placements for songwriters and artists in Concord’s publishing catalog. He will report to the senior VP of sync, Brooke Primont.

“I am very excited to have Chase on the team. He has the knowledge and industry relationships to significantly grow our business,” said Primont. “Our catalog continues to grow, and it is vital that we have people like Chase who understand the complex mechanics, but also have a deep appreciation for the music, our songwriters and their legacies.”

Butters previously worked on commercial sync and brand partnerships projects at Warner Records, oversaw music licensing at ad agency Deutsch LA and also ran a boutique recording studio.

+ Audiomack has partnered with Afrochella to host the third edition of its Rising Star Challenge, which aims to provide a platform and exposure for up-and-coming artists throughout Africa.

Twenty-five of the best submissions will be included in a curated playlist for Afrochellans and special guest judges to vote on. Of the finalists, 5 contestants will be selected to perform at Afrochella to showcase their skillset and expand their fanbase.

The winner of the contest will earn a cash prize, a studio session with a professional producer, a playlist feature on Audiomack and a single-release deal. The two runners-up can still claim cash prizes, playlist features and networking opportunities with music industry professionals.

To participate in the competition, aspiring artists can fill out an application form here, and upload their songs on Audiomack.

+ Sidepiece, the dance duo comprised of DJ-producers NITTI (Ricky Mears) and Party Favor (Dylan Ragland), have made their debut on Big Beat Records with their new single “Reborn.”

Following their signing to Big Beat, the dance music record label owned by Warner Music Group (operating through Atlantic Records), Sidepiece set forth their international Kiss and Tell: Second Base tour, with headline dates scheduled through Feb. 2023.