Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Allison Russell Among Lineup of Performers for Americana Awards

The lineup of performers for the 2023 Americana Honors and Awards has been revealed, with Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Allison Russell, the Indigo Girls, Chris Isaak and Lukas Nelson among those set to take the stage Sept. 14 at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium.

The roster includes mostly artists who are either up for the annual awards or achieving lifetime achievement honors. Other set to perform include Adia Victoria, the McCrary Sisters, James McMurtry, Sierra Farrell, the War and Treaty, Morgan Wade, Neal Francis and Phosphorescent.

The longtime band leader for the annual awards show, Buddy Miller, will be back with a crew of musicians that includes the aforementioned McCrary Sisters, Don Was, Larry Campbell, Brady Blade, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, Rob Burger and Lorenzo Molina.

The show can be seen or heard as it goes down Sept. 14 on a number of outlets, including NPRmusic.org, SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel, Nashville-area radio stations WRLT, WSM and WMOT, and Circle Network’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts. The live show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. A condensed version will air as a special later on two networks: Cable Network will show it Nov. 23 at 10 p.m. ET, and PBS will broadcast it at some point in 2023.

The list of presenters includes Lyle Lovett, Lucius, Allison Moorer, Hayes Carll, the Milk Carton Kids, Don Flemons, Molly Tuttle and Jerry Douglas.

The recently announced lifetime achievement honorees are Isaak, the Indigo Girls, the Fairfield Four, Don Williams and Al Bell.

For the annual awards, nominations for which were announced in May, Carlile, Russell and Yola lead with three each, while Adia Victoria and the duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are up for two apiece.

The Americana Honors & Awards show serves as a kickoff event for the daily seminars and nightly showcases of the AmericanaFest conference, which will take place for a 22nd year at venues around Nashville Sept. 13-17.