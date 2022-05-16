Carrie Underwood, Michael Bublé, Sara Bareilles, More to Perform on ‘American Idol’ Season Finale

This weekend’s season finale of “American Idol” is cooking up to be a star-studded event with performances by season four winner and current mentor on the program, Carrie Underwood, as well as Michael Bublé, Thomas Rhett and Sara Bareilles, among many others.

The three-hour special will also welcome judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to the stage with additional performances by Ben Platt; Earth, Wind & Fire; Deana Carter; Flo Rida; Melissa Etheridge; Tai Verdes; “Idol” alum Gabby Barrett and James Arthur.

This season’s three finalists — Noah Thompson, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene — will perform for one last time in hopes of bringing home the winning title, with one round dedicated to the music of Bruce Springsteen.

Sunday night’s (May 15) episode of “American Idol” included performances from Fritz Hager and Thompson — both of whom had tested positive for COVID-19 in the weeks prior.

Although Thompson made it through, Hager and Nicola Bozzo were eliminated during the semi-finals.

Marlene expressed the most shock with the results of the finalist lineup following her performances of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” and Underwood’s “I’ll Stand By You.” She fell to the floor as her name was revealed by host Ryan Seacrest.

Sunday night’s episode also featured a performance from Finneas who sang his funky pop single “Naked.”

Season 20 of “American Idol” will wrap on Sunday, May 22 starting at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The top three will each hit the Idol stage in hopes of securing America’s vote but in the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol.

You can watch episodes on-demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.