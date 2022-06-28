Alice Cooper Signs With CAA for Touring in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper, who should need no introduction, has signed with CAA to represent his touring in North America.

He has sold more than 50 million albums over the years and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. His nightly radio show, “Nights With Alice Cooper,” continues to air in nearly 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. He was previously with Pinnacle Entertainment.

While he first burst into the mainstream in 1971 with the single “I’m Eighteen,” Cooper and his bandmates at the time had been active for several years. Originally from Arizona, the group — which was known as Alice Cooper, with the frontman gradually assuming the name and identity — moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s and worked the city’s vibrant club circuit, opening for the Doors multiple times and signing with Frank Zappa’s Straight label for their first two albums.

However, after linking with producer Bob Ezrin, the group relocated to Detroit, where their style of fist-pumping rock received a warm welcome, tightened up their sound, and transitioned their image from the hippie-freak look they’d cultivated in L.A. to a more horror-movie vibe. Powered by a string of singles like “School’s Out,” “Elected,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy”; the albums “Love It to Death,” “Killer” and “Billion Dollar Babies”; and the group’s increasingly theatrical concerts — which featured pythons, mock decapitations and other elaborate staging — Alice Cooper became one of America’s biggest acts of the early 1970s, and had no small influence on David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust” image (Bowie and his group saw a London concert by the Cooper band late in 1971).

However, Cooper left his bandmates in 1975 and struck out as a solo artist, scoring a hit with his “Welcome to My Nightmare” album. In the ensuing years he became sober, had a brief flirtation with new wave (best exemplified by the 1980 single “Clones”) and enjoyed a resurgence in the mid-1980s as multiple hard rock bands, particularly Motley Crue, acknowledged his vast influence. A return to the charts followed, especially with his 1989 “Trash” album, and in the years since he has continued to tour and record like the rock legend he is. His latest album, 2021’s “Detroit Stories,” found him reuniting with members of the originally Alice Cooper band.

Over the years he has appeared in the film “Wayne’s World” portraying himself and in “Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare” as Freddy Krueger’s wicked stepfather.

He continues to be managed by Shep Gordon at Alive Enterprises.