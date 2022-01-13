Alamo Records Names Juliette Jones Chief Operating Officer

Alamo Records has announced the appointment of Juliette Jones to chief operating officer. Based in New York, she will report to Alamo Records’ founder-CEO Todd Moscowitz.

In this newly created role, Jones will work closely alongside Moscowitz to oversee Alamo’s business development, marketing and promotion efforts for the multi-genre artist roster, according to the announcement. Additionally, she will be responsible for leading day-to-day operations.

“Juliette’s deep understanding of the music industry and commitment to redefining the music space for artists and their fans will further support Alamo’s growth and evolution,” Moscowitz said. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Company.”

Moscowitz and Jones previously worked together at Warner Bros. Records, where Jones was head of urban radio promotion 10 years ago.

“I’m so excited to be working with Todd again. He is an incredible music man and executive with a proven track record of building businesses,” stated Jones. “I consider it a wonderful opportunity and privilege to join such a dynamic team at this time in the label’s development. Alamo has already achieved such tremendous success with Lil Durk, Rod Wave, Blackbear and other talented artists on the roster. I look forward to building upon that strong foundation.”

Most recently, Jones had been with Atlantic Records since 2012, rising to executive vice president of promotion. She began her music career more than 20 years ago at WBLS Radio in New York. Throughout her career, she has held posts at RCA Records, Virgin Records and Jive Records, leading urban promotion strategies for artists such as Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Wale, Meek Mill, Jill Scott, among others. She has been recognized on Variety’s Hitmakers lists and Billboard’s Women in Music, and received the 2019 creative award from the National Sawdust Organization, alongside David Byrne and the Roots’ Black Thought.