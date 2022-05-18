Music Industry Moves: AJR Signs With Mercury Records, LimeWire Strikes NFT Deal With Universal Music

AJR has signed with Mercury Records, the Universal Music label that recently relaunched via Republic Records. The New York-based trio of brothers Adam (vocals/bass), Jack (vocals/guitar), and Ryan (guitar/piano/vocals) Met, are currently in the midst of the U.S. leg of their OK Orchestra world tour. The group joins a Mercury roster that includes Post Malone, James Bay, Lord Huron, Jeremy Zucker, Chelsea Cutler, and Noah Kahan, among others.

The group said in a statement, “We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Mercury Records. We knew from our first meeting with their team that they understood our creative vision and are the right label to take the band to the next level.”

+ LimeWire and Universal Music Group have inked a global deal to bring UMG artists’ digital collectibles to a global audience through LimeWire’s NFT marketplace.

As part of what is described as a complete rebrand, LimeWire will begin to offer new digital collectibles in marketplace format focusing on music, art, and entertainment. UMG will provide licenses that will allow LimeWire to partner with UMG artists in order to launch music-based NFT projects. UMG artists, as well as many of its labels (Interscope, Republic, Def Jam, Capitol, Motown and others), will have the option to offer audio recordings, audiovisual content, backstage footage and any artwork and images as NFTs on the LimeWire marketplace and sell them directly to fans and collectors.

“We see this partnership as a true demonstration of the pace at which the music industry is embracing Web3,” said Paul and Julian Zehetmayr, LimeWire Co-CEOs. “We’re thrilled to open up the LimeWire NFT ecosystem to Universal Music Group artists and fans and can’t wait to see the first creative projects being launched on the marketplace.”

+ BMG has promoted Dominique Casimir to chief content officer; the Berlin-based exec will also join the BMG board, charged with representing the company’s repertoire interests. Casimir, who joined the company in 2008, is currently EVP repertoire & marketing for the European Union, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and oversees synch and corporate responsibility. She will also take on U.K. repertoire, with U.K. repertoire and marketing president Alistair Norbury reporting to her. She will continue to report to CEO Hartwig Masuch.

“Dominique is an exceptional music executive,” said Masuch. “She exemplifies so many of the key attributes of BMG itself, with a rare talent to communicate with artists and songwriters on their own terms and an utter commitment to help them to achieve their objectives.”

+ Caitlin Haurie has joined Position Music as the company’s new senior director, creative synch (ads and brands) as announced by Tyler Bacon, president and CEO.

Haurie will report to Emily Weber, VP, head of synch. With the addition of Haurie, the synch team at Position Music rises to 11 full-time employees working solely on synchronization and music licensing. Prior to joining Position Music, Haurie was the senior director of synch at MNRK Music Group as well as senior manager of synch at Downtown Music Holdings.

“I’m very excited and grateful to have a powerhouse creative executive like Caitlin joining Position Music,” said Weber. “Our synch team has been growing over the past couple of years and Caitlin is an exciting addition to the team.”

+ 4AD has promoted Alyssa DeBonis and Sophie Hall to the positions of U.S. and U.K. label managers, respectively. Based in the New York office of the label’s parent company Beggars Group, DeBonis joined the label as an intern 10 years ago, left for a licensing and sync role at Big Deal Music Group and returned to 4AD in 2018 as West Coast manager and A&R. Hall joined 4AD in 2013 as a junior product manager.

The label also has promoted Will Tompsett to worldwide head of marketing and Isa Castro-Cota as U.S. communications manager, both based in New York.

+ Outback Presents has acquired Robomagic Live, joining forces to expand its global touring offerings. “Rob [Hallett, CEO of Robomagic Live] is one of the very few legends of the music business that I have met who has a shared vision of building a true artist partnership company where the relationship between promoter and artist is transparent,” said Vaugh Millette, CEO of Outback Presents. “We are thrilled to welcome Rob into the Outback family.”

+ Reservoir Media has inked a worldwide publishing deal with Roxy Music guitarist and songwriter-producer Phil Manzanera. The deal includes works from Manzanera’s catalog, which also includes songs by Pink Floyd, Tim Finn and Brian Eno, among others, plus future works.

+ Nettwerk Music Group has expanded its global team, bringing in Meg Tarquinio as VP of strategy and A&R in New York, Spencer Kelley as A&R in NY/London, Marshall Altman as VP of A&R in Nashville, Mark Abramowitz as director of A&R in Nashville, Eric Robinson as director of A&R in Los Angeles and Dan Medland in charge of Australian strategy and A&R in Sydney.

Nettwerk co-founder Mark Jowett says, “On behalf of the Nettwerk Partners, I can’t describe how honored we are to be working with such a team of passionate music executives. They all have incredible histories where each has demonstrated in their unique way, their ability to identify great music and help artists forge paths of success.”