Afropunk Brooklyn Festival Returns With the Roots, Lucky Daye, Burna Boy, More

After a three-year hiatus, the Brooklyn edition of the Afropunk festival will return this fall, taking place over the weekend of September 10-11 at its traditional location of Commodore Barry Park in the New York City borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood.

The lineup, announced Tuesday, (June 14th) includes the Roots, Lucky Daye,m= Tierra Whack, Burna Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad, Earl Sweatshirt, Bartees Strange, Adekunle Gold, Fana Hues, Pink Siifu, Butcher Brown, Alex Mali, Mick Jenkins, and others.

The festival is divided into two stages: the “Brooklyn Baby” stage and the “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” stage.

See the full lineup below.

The Afropunk franchise continues to expand, holding its first-ever Midwestern event this weekend at Minneapolis’ Sheridan Memorial Park. Titled Planet Afropunk Live: Minneapolis, the lineup will include Ari Lennox, Noname, and Mereba just to name a few performers who will make an appearance on both days.

The last time the Brooklyn festival took place was in 2019, with Jill Scott, FKA Twigs, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Kamasi Washington, Gary Clark Jr., Santigold, Lianne La Havas and others.

In addition to performances, the festival will also feature activations including the Spinthrift Market and Afropunks’ Bites ‘n Beats, which provides event-goers an opportunity to indulge in cuisines from renowned Midwestern chefs and local food trucks. Attendees also have the chance to experience a live mural, early morning Yoga sessions, art galleries, and film screenings.