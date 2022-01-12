Watch Multiple Adeles — and Dancers and Acrobats — in Surreal New Video for ‘Oh My God’

Adele has released a new music video for her song “Oh My God” off of her 2021 hit album “30.” The video premiered on Wednesday morning.

Adele offered a teaser for the black-and-white, dance-heavy music video through Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

The new music video shows multiple Adele, accompanied by dancers and others, in a surreal barroom, singing and dancing and stunting around lots and lots of wooden chairs

“Oh My God” marks Adele’s second official music video off of “30.” Her first, for the album’s lead single “Easy on Me,” debuted in October, a month ahead of the release of “30.” “Oh My God” is the second single off of the album.

“30” enjoyed the biggest numbers of a blockbuster album release in 2021, debuting with 839,000 album-equivalent units, according to Billboard. “30” became the top-selling album of the year in just three days of release.

In his review of “30,” Variety’s features editor Chris Willman highlighted “Oh My God” as “the record’s sexy-AF breakout.” Willman praised the entirety of “30” as Adele’s “emotionally rawest, riskiest and best record album” and that it features “enough wrenching, life-and-death drama to leave you completely spent by the time its hour is up, then ready to immediately reinvest. Besides being that exhausting, it’s also that good.”

The “Oh My God” music video was directed by Sam Brown and comes from Rogue Film and Imperial Woodpecker. Untold Studios’ Phil Lee serves as video commissioner. Executive producers include Lee and Nkem Egbuchiri of Untold Studios, Bryan Younce of Columbia Records and Polly Riskin of Rogue Films.

