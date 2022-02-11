Adele Talks Las Vegas Residency Postponement: ‘It Would Have Been a Really Half-Assed Show’

Adele addressed the abrupt postponement of her Las Vegas residency and revealed that she plans to have a child with partner Rich Paul in a pre-recorded interview on Britain’s “Graham Norton Show” that aired Friday in the U.K. and is slated to run on BBC America next week.

“I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” Adele said of the Vegas postponement, which was announced just hours before the first show, after hundreds of fans had traveled to the city for the show, according to reports of the interview in the British press. She seemed to lend credence to reports that the show was called off over creative differences with designer Esmeralda Devlin and the venue, Caesars Palace, rather than crew members testing positive for Covid-19, as originally stated.

“I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-assed show and I can’t do that,” she said. “People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

She said a new show is in the works and will “absolutely” be rescheduled for later this year.

“We are now working our asses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready,” she said. “The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time.

“It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Indeed, she hinted at having a child with Paul next year, and was again wearing what could be an engagement ring on her ring finger, as she did during her performance at the BRIT Awards earlier this week.

“It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children — I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son,” she said, referring to her child with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

She also said she may keep less of a low profile after the cycle for her “30” album is finished.

“I definitely will [take some time off] but I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy,” she said. “I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding.”

As if to emphasize that point, shortly Adele made a surprise appearance at “G-A-Y’s Porn Idol” event at London’s Heaven nightclub Thursday night and reportedly pole-danced while singing along to the Weather Girls’ song “It’s Raining Men.” The event is a parody of “Pop Idol,” with players stripping, and Adele judged some of the competition.

Jeremy Joseph, owner of G-A-Y and Heaven, told MailOnline, “Someone turned up at the front door and said, ‘Adele is coming, her car is pulling up around the back, is that okay?’ I was backstage getting the show ready, and our manager just looked and said, ‘Yeah, whatever’ and obviously they went round the back and there she was.”