Adele Announces She’ll Perform on Brit Awards Show, Talk With Graham Norton

After the world last saw her crying over her unexpected exit from Las Vegas, Adele has put on a very happy face in a new Instagram post in which she announces that she’ll be performing live on the Brit Awards telecast Feb. 8.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she wrote. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

“Graham” would be the host of “The Graham Norton Show.” While that guest spot might have been highly rated under any circumstance, it may be especially anticipated since Adele will presumably be asked to talk about the abrupt postponement of her residency at Caesars Palace for the first time since she revealed it in an emotional social media video on the eve of opening night.

Her announcement that she’d perform at the Brits after all comes two days after the British tabloids reported that Adele had pulled out of making a live appearance at the show, proving that Adele may yet turn out to be full of surprises throughout the year. She still hasn’t made any statements about rescheduling her Vegas shows, so the Norton show could make news in that regard.

The cheerful reference to boyfriend Rich Paul in her message may also be a sly attempt to establish that the British tabloids didn’t just get it wrong about her Brits appearance, as that relationship has come up frequently in speculative homeland reports about the circumstances of her Vegas postponement.

The playing card Adele is holding in her hand in her social media photo may be a sign, as well, that she plans to announce plans for her return to the world capital of gaming sooner than later.

Expectations are rampant that Adele will appear in Las Vegas in the coming months — on the Grammys telecast from Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena April 3. Her album and singles came out too late to be eligible for this year’s awards, but given their chart-topping enormity, it’s assumed that Adele is the biggest get on the Grammys’ dance card.