Just days before two headlining appearances at the BST Hyde Park festival in London next week, the singer took to Twitter to share the all-female lineup of artists who will perform with her for the shows on July 1 and 2. The bill will also feature Kacey Musgraves and Gabrielle, along with rising artists Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.

“The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!” Adele wrote, posting the flyer for the festival as well as a photo of her and her guest performers. “An all female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I’ve loved since I was 4!!”

As of now, it’s unconfirmed which artists will perform on which days; all 10 would be possible but logistically challenging. Regardless, the all-female bill seems to be the result of a careful curation on Adele’s part who also added “It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies.”

The female vocalists on the bill are all up-and-coming English singer-songwriters who have recently made strides in their respective genres. Nilüfer Yanya released her debut studio album “Miss Universe” in 2019, and since then, has released an additional two full studio albums which have the songwriter veering between from alt-rock to disco-pop.

English pop artist Self Esteem, broke into the industry as a member of folk duo Slow Club in 2006. Since then, she’s traded in her indie image for pop rhythms and truth-telling lyricism. Chrissi is an R&B and soul-focused artist whose debut EP included the emotionally charged single “Back In The Day.” Singer-songwriter Bonnie Kempley cites “indie sadcore,” as her main musical inspiration. Kempley was the first winner of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Introducing talent search last year.

Other artists on the bill include British Jamaican singer Mahalia and Tiana Major9 — who is currently signed to Motown and gained recognition with her Grammy-nominated single “Collide,” from the “Queen and Slim” soundtrack.

The annual festival will take place in Hyde Park for two weekends and is sponsored by American Express. It will kick off on June 24 with headliner Elton John and end on July 10 with Duran Duran. Adele and co. will perform at Hyde Park in London on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.