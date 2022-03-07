ACMs Give Morgan Wallen His First Major Country Award Since N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen took home album of the year at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” marking his first major country music award since his 2021 N-word scandal.

In his speech, Wallen said, “When I started this album, I was a kid. By the time I put it out, I was a father.”

While Wallen drew widespread backlash after he was caught saying the racial slur in a video last year, his award prospects and position on country music charts did not suffer. Last year, Wallen won three Billboard Music Awards despite being banned from the award ceremony.

Hosted by Dolly Parton, this year’s ACM Awards are taking place live at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in a two-hour format with limited commercials.

