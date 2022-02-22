ACM Awards Performances to Include Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and a Dolly Parton/Kelsea Ballerini Duet

A second round of performers has been announced for the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, with Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, Brittney Spencer, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jason Aldean and leading ACMs nominee Chris Young joining the lineup.

More specific plans for some of the previously announced performers have also been revealed. Dolly Parton, who’ll be hosting the commercial-free Prime Video webcast from Allegiant Stadium, will be joined for a performance of her new album’s “Big Dreams and Faded Dreams” by Kelsea Ballerini.

The two-hour show will kick off with a collaborative two-song set by Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, who are up for male and female artist of the year.

Brothers Osborne will be joined by Spencer for a yet-to-be-named number. Spencer has seen less chart action than the other announced performers but has gotten considerable attention recently for being part of Nashville’s rising tide of Black women in country and Americana.

Young, who leads the field of nominees with seven, is set to team up with Tenpenny for “At the End of a Bar,” with the former artist also due to perform a solo number, “Raised on Country.”

Bryan and Davis will pair up for yet another teaming, on the quadruply nominated “Buy Dirt,” and Bryan will additionally turn in a pre-recorded version of his hit “Dust.”

These additions join previously announced performances by Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Breland, along with a triple-team of Parmalee, Blanco Brown and Brooke Eden (“Just The Way”) and a duet by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”).

Parton’s number with Ballerini comes from the veteran singer-songwriter’s new album, “Run, Rose, Run,” set to come out March 4 as a companion volume for the James Patterson-cowritten novel of the same name that arrives three days later.

The 57th annual ACM Awards will be the first major awards show to skip a television broadcast component and go out exclusively via a streaming service. The show is scheduled to be seen live on the Amazon service March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.