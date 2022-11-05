Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton and More Stars Remember Aaron Carter: ‘This Kid Had Such a Spark’

Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media.

The former “I Want Candy” singer was died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old.

Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90’s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany.

Signing with Jive Records, Carter’s star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his next albums “Aaron’s Party,” which went triple platinum; “Oh Aaron,” which went platinum; and his double platinum LP “Another Earthquake,” which was released in 2002. His most popular songs include “I Want Candy,” “Aaron’s Party,” “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” “Oh Aaron,” and “I’m All About You.”

“Fame at such a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy,” wrote Diane Warren.

Johnnie Guilbert, of the band Til Death Do We Part, acknowledged the loss with a picture showing the two musicians side by side.

“I know I would make jokes about Aaron Carter saying some crazy shit. But it’s truly saddening to see and hear he [passed] away. I really wanted to him to recover and better himself,” he tweeted with the photo. “Sending his family lots of love this sucks really bad to hear. Rest easy man.”

“Rest in peace Aaron Carter. I am in tears right now hearing of your death. I just talked to you on Wednesday & you seemed in good spirits. You were such a sweet soul that never had a chance. I’m heartbroken that your son, who you wanted so much will never get to know you,” said Samantha Scarlette. The singer also shared pictures of her embracing Carter.

Singer Tyler Hilton, whose career took off around the same time as Carter’s, tweeted: “No…. This Aaron Carter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it.”

“Addiction is a tough road. Rest in peace, Aaron Carter. Gone too soon.💙,” said “American Housewife” alum Bruno Amato.

Damon Fizzy, the Youtube personality known also known as DeeFizzy, reacted to Carter’s death with a touching message on Twitter.

“I kept up with him a lot & while things he said or did was funny to react to, its obvious he’s been fighting a battle with drugs & I really hoped he’d be able to win his battle. Heartbreaking that he didn’t & died so young. Thoughts go out to his family,” he wrote.

See more tributes below.

