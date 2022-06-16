300 Entertainment Names Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab Co-Presidents

Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab have been promoted to co-presidents of 300 Entertainment, it was announced Thursday by co-founder and chairman/CEO Kevin Liles. Bass and Bouab, who both joined 300 in 2014, were most recently the company’s senior VP of marketing and senior VP/head of A&R, respectively. This marks the first major executive move at the company since it was acquired by Warner Music Group at the end of last year.

“My philosophy is to always surround myself with amazing, dedicated, passionate people, and I’ve been truly blessed to have Rayna and Selim at my side for the past eight years,” said Liles. “This dream team has been dominating the hip hop space for a decade with an artist-first, independent mindset. From turning once-in-a-generation talents like Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, and the legendary Mary J. Blige into global superstars, to turning musical moments into cultural movements like Pushin P, Trap Queen, Bad and Boujee, and Hot Girl Summer, they make an unstoppable leadership duo.”

A veteran of Variety’s Hitmakers and Women’s Impact lists, during her time at 300 Bass has overseen marketing strategies for Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, Mary J. Blige, Fetty Wap, Migos, Tee Grizzley, and others. She began her career as an intern at Island Def Jam before joining the company as a full-time marketing assistant, and in 2014 became 300’s first marketing hire.

As the head of 300’s A&R department, Bouab has been key in signing and developing artists ranging from Megan Thee Stallion to Fetty Wap and Tee Grizzley, and has worked closely with Young Thug, Gunna, Mary J. Blige and others. Bouab also launched the label Unauthorized Entertainment, and he has previously worked with Def Jam, Asylum, and Sony Music Entertainment.

