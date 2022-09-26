21 Savage: ‘Rolling Loud Will Never Get a Show Out of Me Ever Again’

This weekend’s Rolling Loud Festival at Citi Field in New York experienced several last-minute cancellations and a long list of other performance snafus. So much so that 21 Savage — who was supposed to hit the stage before the night’s headliner, Future — tweeted that the festival would “never get a show” out of him “ever again.” The rapper posted the message some 30 minutes into what was supposed to be his two-hour set.

Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) September 25, 2022

The circumstances surrounding the disagreement remain unclear. Reps for 21 Savage and Rolling Loud did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

According to unverified reports by fans online, 21 Savage’s absence may have been due to his tardy arrival. Rolling Loud attendees also tweeted that Ski Mask the Slump God and Big Sean were among the other artists who were scheduled to perform but did not make it onto a stage.

On Saturday night, the festival had to cut A$AP Rocky’s set short which prompted him to issue a written apology to fans via Twitter. On stage, Rocky appeared agitated as he explained that the festival had turned his mic off.

“I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” Rocky wrote. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last night’s show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

It’s likely both of these issues are curfew-related, as there is a strict noise curfew of 10. p.m. at the Queens stadium. Rocky also reportedly arrived late and was later seen stage-diving, resulting in him getting stuck in a raging mosh pit.