How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are just a few hours away.

Hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, the 38th annual VMAs will begin at 8 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The pre-show, hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney, with special celebrity correspondent Tate McRae, will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Pre-show performers include Dove Cameron, Yung Gravy and Saucy Santana.

In addition to airing live on MTV, the in-person ceremony will be simulcast on The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

For those who cut the cord, the awards show can be streamed via Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV and YouTube TV, which offer free trials. Sling TV will be the most affordable way to stream the 2022 VMAs thanks to a limited-time deal on their Orange Package which offers more than 30 channels for $17.50 for your first month.

Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead with seven nominations each, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and the Weeknd each earned five nominations.

This year’s VMAs also had 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Keem with four nods, and Gayle, Kacey Musgraves and Måneskin with two each. Other first-time nominees include Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol G, Itzy, Jid, Muni Long, Tems and Wet Leg.

Harlow will return to the VMAs stage for his first solo performance, while Minaj — who is receiving this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — will perform “Super Freaky Girl.”

K-pop group Blackpink is making its U.S. awards show debut at the VMAs, singing its new single “Pink Venom.” Additional performers who will take the stage include Anitta, J Balvin, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At the Disco.