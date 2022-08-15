The 100 Percenters and Sony Music Publishing Open Applications for $2,500 Songwriter Stimulus Grants

The 100 Percenters, a musicians and creatives advocacy nonprofit, has opened the first round of its Songwriter Stimulus Program applications in partnership with Sony Music Publishing.

With support from Sony, the 100 Percenters will offer $2,500 stimulus grants in its first round of applications for U.S. songwriters. To qualify for the grant, applicants must have experience as a professional songwriter for two or more years, have three or more songwriting credits on allmusic.com, be a U.S. citizen, make less than $100k a year, be able to prove income and be a member of the 100 Percenters. Applications for the first round close on Sept. 15.

The partnership is part of the 100 Percenters’ ongoing efforts to provide financial relief and support to U.S. songwriters, composers, and producers impacted by the pandemic. In addition to the Songwriter Stimulus Program, the 100 Percenters will also provide emergency grants to music creators in need through its emergency fund.

“I am confident that we will help make things better for all songwriters,” said Tiffany Red, founder and executive director of The 100 Percenters, when the partnership was announced back in early April. “It’s an honor to have the support of [Sony Publishing chairman] Jon Platt. He heard us and took action in a way that I could never have imagined. This is just the beginning!”

The 100 Percenters is a 501 c3 organization founded in 2020 by Red, a Grammy-winning songwriter and entrepreneur who has penned hits for Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Jason Derulo and Zendaya, among others. According to the announcement, the 100 Percenters “advocate for all music creatives with a focus on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and marginalized creatives. Their goal is for all music creatives to have equitable access to opportunities, revenue streams, education, and support.”