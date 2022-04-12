Sony Music Publishing Partners With 100 Percenters Nonprofit to Provide Songwriter Relief Grants

The 100 Percenters, a music-creatives advocacy nonprofit, has announced a partnership with Sony Music Publishing designed to provide financial relief and support to U.S. songwriters, composers, and producers.

With support from SMP, the 100 Percenters will offer relief funding to songwriters who the ongoing pandemic has impacted through its Songwriter Stimulus Program, according to the announcement. The program aims to distribute $2,500 stimulus checks to qualifying songwriters later this year. In addition, the 100 Percenters will provide emergency grants to music creators in need through its Emergency Fund, launching later this year.

Songwriter Tiffany Red (pictured above, left, with Sony Publishing chairman Jon Platt), who is the founder and executive director of the 100 Percenters, said, “We are proud to work with Sony Music Publishing. I am confident that we will help make things better for all songwriters. It’s an honor to have the support of Jon Platt. He heard us and took action in a way that I could never have imagined. This is just the beginning!”

The 100 Percenters is a 501 c3 organization founded in 2020 by Red, a Grammy-winning songwriter and entrepreneur who has written hits for Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Jason Derulo and Zendaya, among others. According to the announcement, the 100 Percenters “advocate for all music creatives with a focus on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and marginalized creatives. Their goal is for all music creatives to have equitable access to opportunities, revenue streams, education, and support.”

The organization recently led a protest march against Spotify’s continuing hosting of Joe Rogan’s podcast, and Red wrote a guest column in Variety last year titled “Black Music Is the Blueprint, Yet We’re Consistently Erased From Our Own Culture.” She also spoke with Variety for its award-winning 2021 article, “Inside the Dirty Business of Hit Songwriting.”