Chloe Bailey on Creating Music in Her Sleep, Halle’s Cat Poseidon and TikTok and American Express Collab

Chloe Bailey is getting behind this year’s Small Business Saturday campaign.

The singer-actor has teamed up with American Express to create the Shop Small Soundtrack on TikTok, a catalog of tunes consumers can use for making videos showing their support of the Nov. 26 initiative.

“The holidays are coming up and I think it’s so important now more than ever to celebrate and support the communities we live in, and I’m so happy to partner with Amex because we are supporting small businesses and doing it in style and doing it with as much joy and fun that we can bring,” Bailey tells me. “Music is my favorite thing… I create music in my sleep. It was so fun being able to create this sound for Amex and TikTok.”

Bailey said she was moved to help after seeing so many of her favorite stores and restaurants close during the height of the COVID pandemic. “The huge, popular ones were still standing,” she said. “Of course everyone took a hit, but the small businesses really did. I’m happy we’re shining a light on them because there are so many entrepreneurs who just want to be seen and heard and have their product out there for the world to truly enjoy and consume.”

If Bailey was going to invest in a small business, what would it be? “I love food so it would have to be something with food or baby clothes because I love babies or pet clothes,” she says. She jokes that she could open a bakery that also sells baby clothes as well as dog and cat treats.

Bailey admitted she was more of a dog person, but her sister Halle is more into cats. The family bought Halle a cat to keep her company in the U.K. while she was filming “The Little Mermaid.” She named him — get ready for it! — Poseidon.

“He was like her companion there,” Chloe said. “He’s totally adapted her personality. He side-eyes like she does. He protects her like nobody’s business. I’m definitely a dog person but Poseidon has opened my eyes to the world of loving cats.”