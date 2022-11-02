Stormzy Specials Set at BBC – Global Bulletin

MUSIC

BBC Music has revealed “A Stormzy Special,” featuring the multi-award winning British musician Stormzy in conversation with 1Xtra and Radio 2 DJ Trevor Nelson and performing live from Abbey Road Studios. In the 45-minute program, Stormzy opens up about making his third studio album, his rise to fame, success and his growth, both personally and professionally. He will also perform three tracks from his new album, “This Is What I Mean,” plus two songs from his back catalogue.

“A Stormzy Special” will broadcast on BBC One on Nov. 15. It is produced by BBC Studios, the executive producer is Alison Howe and it is directed by Janet Fraser Crook. It was commissioned by Jonathan Rothery, head of pop music TV for BBC Music.

In addition, on Nov. 15, Radio 1 will premiere Stormzy’s new album track “Holy Spirit” on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James, while “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” (Radio 2) and “1Xtra Breakfast with Nadia Jae” (1Xtra) will play performances which have been recorded exclusively for the BBC. And, Radio 1’s “Future Sounds” with Clara Amfo will feature an interview with Stormzy and Clara plus the five tracks performed at Abbey Road.

APPOINTMENT

British Film Institute (BFI) director of international and industry affairs Neil Peplow will assume charge as director and CEO of the London Film School (LFS) from January 30, 2023. He will replace LFS governor Peter Holliday, who served as interim director and will return to his gubernatorial duties. Peplow joined the BFI in 2019. He has previously served as CEO of the Australian Film Television and Radio School and CEO at London’s MetFilm School.

GALLERY

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” features within Technicians: The David Sainsbury Gallery at London’s Science Museum – the world’s first gallery dedicated to technicians. Opening on Nov. 3, the free, interactive gallery for 11–16-year-olds celebrates the unseen role of technicians. The five areas of the gallery highlight the role technicians play in a wide range of workplaces, including energy networks, health science, advanced manufacturing and creative industries. In the creative industries area, in collaboration with Marvel Studios, the gallery brings to life how technicians make the famous scenes from Marvel films possible.

Visitors can step inside the reconstructed set of Shuri’s Lab from “Black Panther,” which forms a centerpiece of the gallery. There they can re-enact the role of a film-set lighting technician, tasked with adjusting the lighting brightness, color and intensity to correctly light the set; work as a post-production sound technician to seamlessly match sound and dialogue to a real scene; or use the precision of a post-production visual effects technician to skilfully integrate virtual objects into the film footage.

Disney is donating £100,000 ($115,000) to the Science Museum as part of its Future Storytellers initiative to help more young people visit the museum and see the new gallery.