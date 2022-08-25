Sony Music, Music Women* Germany Reveal Female* Producer Prize Winners

Sony Music and Music Women* Germany (MW*G), the nationwide umbrella organization of all music women and female-identifying and non-binary individuals revealed the winners of the Female* Producer Prize.

The prize aims to support female producers in Germany who often lack visibility and support in the country.

The winners include Novaa, producer, songwriter and Berlin based artist who produces her own tracks as well as for Keke, Fløre, Amanda Tenfjord and LEA; Jenny Gerdts, music producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist; and GOTOPO, Berlin-based Colombian-Venezuelan producer and artist.

Also among the winners are Maxi Menot, producer and composer with various projects in the field of film music as well as artists inside productions and album recordings; and Nora Medín, music producer, multi-instrumentalist, DJ and songwriter with Austrian-Moroccan roots who collaborates with artists such as Jugglerz, Kelvyn Colt and Roger Rekless.

The five winners will now be coached by renowned producers such as MelBeatz during a workshop on Sept. 9 in Sony Music Germany’s Circle Studios and be awarded with a prize. The Top 15 will also be added to a newly created roster for Sony Music Germany labels and artists looking to diversify their recording sessions.

The initiative was born when an internal analysis of the Top 100 Single charts in Germany showed that fewer than 2% of the producers involved are female. More than 170 professional female producers applied for the prize and were assessed by a jury panel including Sarah Schneider, head of A&R Columbia Germany; international music producer, music producer, composer, sound engineer and co-founder of sheWrites, Charlie McClean; producer and five times Grammy-winner Herbie Crichlow; and board member of MWG and initiator of the DIANA AI Songcontest, Jovanka v. Wilsdorf.

Schneider said: “A short glimpse at the charts shows how underrepresented female producers are. It is important to raise awareness on this issue and create more role models for aspiring female producers. We were astounded by the number and high quality of the applications we received. Launching this prize allows us to further our commitment to support future stellar music producers. Congratulations to all five finalists.”

Wilsdorf added: “With this award we want to set a sign for the great female music producers out there. In doing so, visibility and support go hand in hand for us, because we’re tired of hearing: ‘We would have loved to work with a female producer, but there aren’t any. Let´s make a change.”