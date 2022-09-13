Sam Fender Cancels U.S. Tour Over Mental Health Concerns: ‘It’s Exhausting Feigning Happiness And Wellness’

British musician Sam Fender has canceled his upcoming U.S. tour dates citing mental health concerns. However, the singer-songwriter said that he is “super excited” for his Australia gigs in November and “everything to come in 2023.”

“It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” Fender posted on Twitter. “I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me. It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business. My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it’s not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.”

I am eternally overwhelmed by the love and support of our fans and I hate to let you down, but the state of my wellbeing is starting to affect everything I do, including my performances… I refuse to go out there and not give it my all EVERY time, as you all deserve nothing less,” Fender added. “As a result, I’m sadly going to have to take some time off the road. We are cancelling our 3 remaining headline shows in the U.S. and pulling out of the shows with Florence and the Machine, as well as Life is Beautiful Festival.”

“I’m also especially sorry to everyone who’s been waiting for news on the rescheduled U.K. record store dates but the decision has been taken to cancel these shows (hopefully we can work something out for those ticket holders, you’ll hear from us soon) so I can come back stronger. Super excited for Australia in late November and everything to come in 2023 – St James’ Park man, fucking unbelievable.”

“I can’t express how grateful we are to have such an awesome fan base. I’ve met a fair few of you over the years and those encounters have genuinely restored my faith in humanity, you’re all sound as fuck. Me and the boys are burnt out and we need this time. Thank you for always sticking by us,” Fender wrote.

Fender’s debut EP “Dead Boys” released in 2018. His debut album “Hypersonic Missiles” entered the U.K. Albums Chart at number one in 2019. His second album “Seventeen Going Under” also topped the U.K. Albums Chart, in 2021. It featured the U.K. hit single “Seventeen Going Under.” In 2022, Fender won the Brit Award for Best British Alternative/Rock Act and the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically for “Seventeen Going Under.”