Rosalía, Los Bukis, Gente de Zona, More to Perform at 2022 Latin Grammy Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Additional performers have been added to the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards lineup, including 2022 nominees Rosalía, Silvana Estrada, Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, Carlos Vives and Nicole Zignago. Additionally, previous Latin Grammy winner Goyo and the Grammy-nominated Mexican supergroup Los Bukis are also on the bill.

Estrada is nominated for best new artist and singer-songwriter album for her 2022 record “Marchita,” while Zignago also received a nod for best new artist. Gente de Zona is nominated for best contemporary tropical album; Nuviola is nominated for best traditional tropical album; Rosalía is nominated in eight categories, including record of the year and album of the year; and Vives is nominated in five categories, also scoring a nod for record of the year and song of the year.

Meanwhile, Colombian composer and current seven-time nominee, Julio Reyes Copello, serves as musical director for the show’s house band. See more of this year’s nominees here.

They join a stacked list of previously announced artists Ángela Aguilar, Christina Aguilera, Rauw Alejandro, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Chiquis, Jorge Drexler, Nicky Jam, Jesse and Joy, John Legend, Carin León, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Christian Nodal, Sin Bandera, Sebastián Yatra and the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, and co-founder of Los Bukis, Marco Antonio Solís.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Brazillian superstar Anitta, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi and recipient of the Latin Recording Academy’s president award, Thalia.

The Latin Grammys will be televised on Univision on Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT), and will air on cable channel TNT at 7 p.m. (MEX) / 8 p.m. (PAN-COL) / 9 p.m. (VEN) / 10 p.m. (ARG/CHI/BRAZIL), and on Televisa on Channel 5. The show will also be available on HBO Max in Spanish only.

The 2022 Latin Grammys will be live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Leading up to the event is the Latin Grammy premiere ceremony, where the winners in most categories will be announced. Additional details about this ceremony will be announced soon.