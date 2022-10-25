Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to Host MTV EMAs in Dusseldorf

Singer-wongwriter Rita Ora and Oscar and Grammy-winning writer, director and actor Taika Waititi will host the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) 2022.

The awards will broadcast live from Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13 on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV in select territories across the U.S., Latin America and Europe and Comedy Central in Germany. It will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally from Nov. 14.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 17 gender-neutral categories, including Best Song, Best Artist, Best Collaboration, and two new categories Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance till Nov. 9.

Ora previously hosted the EMA’s in 2017, where she received several nominations and was honored with the Power of Music Award. Her film and television credits include the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, “The Masked Singer U.K.,” “The Voice Australia” and “The X-Factor U.K.”

Waititi’s film “Jojo Rabbit” earned him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and won a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Recently, Waititi directed and co-wrote Marvel film “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Ora and Waititi, who are a couple in real life, said: “We’re excited to host this year’s MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world. We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists.”

Ora added: “I’m thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special. We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music. We can’t wait for audiences to share these moments with us.”

Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, and chief content officer of music for Paramount+, said: “Rita Ora is a long-time MTV/EMA favorite and together with the multi-talented Taika Waititi, we’re absolutely certain this powerhouse duo will set the stage for one electrifying night of global music celebration.”