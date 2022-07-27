‘Post Malone: Runaway’: Amazon Freevee Sets Premiere Date, Reveals Trailer for Pulse Films Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

AVOD service Amazon Freevee has set an Aug. 12 premiere date for concert tour documentary “Post Malone: Runaway.”

In Sept. 2019, Grammy-nominated musician Post Malone embarked on a 37-date tour of North America before COVID-19 shut the world down. The film features exclusive backstage access, live performances and interviews.

Produced by Pulse Films (“Gangs of London”), part of the Vice Media Group, and Federal Films, “Post Malone: Runaway” was created by BAFTA-nominated Hector Dockrill (“Goldfish”) and written and produced by Sam Bridger (“Meet Me in the Bathroom”) and Casey Engelhardt (“Pillow Talk”). The film is executive produced by Dre London, Austin Rosen, Bobby Greenleaf and Marisa Clifford.

Dockrill said: “I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before. He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star.’ Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it’s intense and it’s wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination.”

Sam Bridger, head of music documentaries, Pulse Films, added: “Post Malone is a once-in-a-generation artist. A musician who has consistently defied categorization and set his own creative agenda. At Pulse Films, we have always been drawn to creatives that break the mold, and so working with Post, his team, and label to document this legendary tour has been a privilege.”

Malone, who is nominated at the MTV 2022 VMAs for “One Right Now,” his collaboration with The Weeknd, has charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100.

Watch the trailer here: