Person of the Year Gala Honoring Marco Antonio Solís Serves as Starry Preview for Latin Music’s Biggest Night

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards are taking place tonight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where many of the best and brightest in Latin music will congregate to celebrate global artists across the ceremony’s 53 categories.

Confirmed performers for the three-hour event — which will broadcast live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT) — include Rosalía, Karol G, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Rauw Alejandro, Christian Nodal, Sebastián Yatra and more, in addition to the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, and co-founder of Los Bukis, Marco Antonio Solís. The beloved musician and composer will be performing his own hits as well as a medley of Los Bukis favorites alongside the Mexican Grupera band.

Solís was honored on Wednesday (Nov. 16) night at the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year gala, where nostalgia and emotions were at an all-time high. A total of 11 performers, many of whom are on the lineup for the Latin Grammys, delivered heartfelt speeches and musical tributes from El Buki’s long and illustrious catalog.

The evening kicked off with a performance of “La Venia Bendita” and “Tu Cárcel” from the honoree and continued with an emotive cover of “Sigue Sin Mí” by Laura Pausini — who will be hosting tonight’s show alongside Anitta, Thalia and Luis Fonsi. Yatra followed up with a melodious interpretation of “O Me Voy O Te Vas,” while Nodal gave a regional Mexican spin on the airy “Mi Eterno Amor Secreto.” Through a smile, Solís appeared teary-eyed during nearly every showcase, while artists like Romeo Santos, Fito Paez and his own daughter, Mar Solís, delivered individual tributes.

The star-studded also gala included a handful of duets and joint appearances by Bronco and Elsa y Elmar, in addition to Jesse and Joy with Eden Muñoz, Carla Morrison with Ana Torroja, Camila and Sin Bandera; and Gente De Zona, who closed the musical tributes with Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas.

Tonight, sights will be set on top nominees for the Latin Grammys including Rosalía, who boasts eight nominations for her third studio album “Motomami,” and on Ecuadorian-American pop singer Aguilera who is up for seven nominations. Bad Bunny reigns as the ceremony’s most recognized artist with 10 nods, led by his chart-topping “Un Verano Sin Ti.” Composer and musician Edgar Barrera (Camilo, Camila Cabello, Banda El Recodo) follows with nine nominations.

In terms of new talent, the best new artist category sees several highlights amongst its 11 contenders including a nod for 95-year-old Angela Álvarez, who became the oldest musician to appear in the category following the success of her self-titled debut album in 2021. Plus, recognition for newcomers Yahritza Y Su Esencia, Silvana Estrada, Sofía Campos and more.

International viewing options for the Latin Grammy Awards will be available on cable channel TNT at 7 p.m. (MEX) / 8 p.m. (PAN-COL) / 9 p.m. (VEN) / 10 p.m. (ARG/CHI/BRAZIL), and on Televisa on Channel 5. The show will also be viewable on HBO Max (in Spanish only).

Variety will be covering Latin music’s biggest night via an exclusive interview studio, presented by DIRECTV. Interviews will be posted on Variety.com following the ceremony and across Variety’s social platforms.