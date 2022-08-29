Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason.

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview.

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go…. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

The Osbournes’ mansion in Hancock Park is on the market for $18 million and they plan to move back to their 350 acre estate in Buckinghamshire, U.K.

The 73-year-old Ozzy Osbourne had a homecoming of sorts earlier this month when he made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, despite indifferent health.

Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

It was the first time Osbourne had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and in June this year he underwent major surgery.

A studio is being built at the Buckinghamshire estate and an album with Iommi is a possibility, Osbourne told The Observer.

“I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day,” Osbourne said.

“Patient Number 9,” Osbourne’s 11th solo album, which features Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, releases Sept. 9.