Latin Grammy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards have officially wrapped following a stacked three-hour telecast on Nov. 17 that saw several historic wins, along with a few surprising turnouts.
Although Bad Bunny topped the list with 10 nominations, the Puerto Rican phenom (who was absent) with the most wins was Uruguayan singer/songwriter Jorge Drexler who was recognized for his emotive “Tinta y Tiempo.” Drexler took home a total of six awards, while Bunny won five awards, including best urban album for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
Drexler won best alternative song, best pop song, best singer/songwriter album and best Portuguese language song. He was also up against some Latin heavyweights (Bunny, Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera) for the song and record of the year, but beat out the slate with his and C. Tangana’s “Tocarte.”
During Thursday night’s show, Angela Alvarez made history by tying with 25-year-old Silvana Estrada for the best new artist award at 95 years old.
Sebastian Yatra, who has been nominated several times but has never won, took home his first Latin Grammys for his breakout “Dharma,” which won best pop vocal album and best pop song for “Tacones Rojos,” which he sang alongside John Legend.
Rosalía took home best alternative music album for her genre-agnostic and multi-layered “Motomami,” in addition to best recording package and the coveted album of the year award. The songstress appeared on stage in tears while she gave her thank yous; “Thank you to the love of my life. Baby, I love you,” she told boyfriend and reggaeton titan Rauw Alejandro.
Check out the complete winner’s list below:
Record of the Year
Pa Mis Muchachas – Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso
Castillos de Arena – Pablo Alborán
Envolver – Anitta
Pa’lla voy – Marc Anthony
Ojitos Lindos – Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
Pegao – Camilo
Tocarte – Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana [WINNER]
Provenza – Karol G
Vale la Pena – Juan Luis Guerra
La Fama – Rosalía and the Weeknd
Te Felicito – Shakira and Rauw Alejandro
Baloncito Viejo – Carlos Vives and Camilo
Album of the Year
Aguilera – Christina Aguilera
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Deja – Bomba Estéreo
Tinta y Tiempo – Jorge Drexler
Ya No Somos Los Mismos – Elsa y Elmar
Viajante – Fonseca
Motomami (digital album) – Rosalía [WINNER]
Sanz – Alejandro Sanz
Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
Song of the Year
A Veces Bien y a Veces Mal – Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrián, Ricky Martín, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres (Ricky Martin and Reik)
Agua – Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas and Daddy Yankee (Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro and Nile Rodgers)
Algo es Mejor – Mon Laferte (Mon Laferte)
Baloncito Viejo – Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla and Carlos Vives (Carlos Vives and Camilo)
Besos En La Frente – Fonseca and Julio Reyes Copello (Fonseca)
Encontrarme – Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jiménez Pérez and Mario Demian Jiménez Pérez, (Carla Morrison)
Hentai – Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins and Pharrell Williams (Rosalía)
Índigo – Édgar Barrera and Camilo (Camilo and Evaluna Montaner)
Pa Mis Muchachas – Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso (Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G and Nathy Peluso)
Provenza – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro and Ovy on the Drums (Karol G)
Tacones Rojos – Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo and Sebastián Yatra (Sebastián Yatra)
Tocarte – Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez and C. Tangana (Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana) [WINNER]
Best New Artist
Angela Álvarez [TIE]
Sofía Campos
Cande y Paulo
Clarissa
Silvana Estrada [TIE]
Pol Granch
Nabález
Tiare
Vale
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Nicole Zignago
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ya No Somos Los Mismos — Elsa y Elmar
Amor Que Merecemos — Kany García
Clichés — Jesse & Joy
El Renacimiento — Carla Morrison
DHARMA — Sebastian Yatra [WINNER]
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
Viajante — Fonseca
Filarmónico 20 Años — Marta Gómez
La Vida — Kurt
Frecuencia — Sin Bandera
Best Pop Song
Baloncito Viejo — Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla and Carlos Vives (Carlos Vives and Camilo)
Besos En La Frente — Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca, compositores (Fonseca)
Índigo — Édgar Barrera and Camilo (Camilo and Evaluna Montaner)
La Guerrilla de la Concordia — Jorge Drexler (Jorge Drexler) [TIE]
Tacones Rojos — Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort and Sebastián Yatra (Sebastián Yatra) [TIE]
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
Pa Mis Muchachas — Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G and Nathy Peluso
Santo — Christina Aguilera and Ozuna
Volví — Aventura, Bad Bunny
Tití Me Preguntó — Bad Bunny [WINNER]
This Is Not America — Residente con Ibey
Best Reggaeton Performance
Desesperados — Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone
Envolver — Anitta
Yonaguni — Bad Bunny
Nicky Jam: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 41 — Bizarrap and Nicky Jam
Lo Siento BB:/ — Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas [WINNER]
Best Urban Music Album
Respira — Akapellah
Trap Cake Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Los Favoritos 2.5 — Arcángel
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny [WINNER]
Animal — Maria Becerra
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
Amor — Akapellah
Dance Crip — Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor and Trueno (Trueno)
De Museo — Bad Bunny
El Gran Robo, PT. 2 — Phanlon Anton Alexander, Geovanny Andrades Andino, Daddy Yankee and Lito Mc Cassidy (Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee) [WINNER]
Freestyle 15 — Farina
Best Urban Song
Desesperados– Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Chencho Corleone, Jorge Cedeño Echevarria, Luis Jonuel González, Eric Pérez Rovira, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz and Nino Karlo Segarra (Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone)
Lo siento BB:/ — Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas
MAMIII — Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Becky G, Karol G, Ovy on the Drums, Justin Quiles, Elena Rose & Daniel Uribe (Becky G and Karol G)]
Ojos Rojos — Samantha M. Cámara, Nicky Jam, Vicente Jiménez, Dallas James Koehlke, Manuel Larrad and Juan Diego Medina Vélez (Nicky Jam)
Tití Me Preguntó — Bad Bunny [WINNER]
Best Rock Album
Mojigata — Marilina Bertoldi
Unas Vacaciones Raras — Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado [WINNER]
Cada Vez Cadáver — Fito y Fitipaldis
1021 — La Gusana Ciega
RPDF — Wiplash
Best Rock Song
Día Mil — Eruca Sativa
Esperando Una Señal — Bunbury
Finisterre — Juan Manuel Latorre (Vetusta Morla)
Lo Mejor de Nuestras Vidas — Fito Páez [WINNER]
No Olvidamos — Molotov
Que Se Mejores — WOS and Facundo Yalve (WOS)
Best Pop/Rock Album
Trinchera — Babasónicos
Monstruos — Bruses
La Dirección — Conociendo Rusia
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Páez [WINNER]
Cable a Tierra — Vetusta Morla
Best Pop/Rock Song
Arrancármelo
WOS & Facundo Yalve, compositores (WOS)
Babel [WINNER]
Fito Páez & Carlos Vives, compositores (Carlos Vives & Fito Páez)
Track from: Cumbiana Ii
Bye Bye
Diego Castellano, Adrian Dargelos & Gustavo Torres (Babasónicos)
Disfraz
Felicitas Colina & Conociendo Rusia (Conociendo Rusia)
Que Voy a Hacer Conmigo???
Bruses, Elsa y Elmar & Alan Saucedo, compositores (Elsa y Elmar y Bruses)
Best Alternative Music Album
The Sacred Leaf
Afro-Andean Funk
Kick II
Arca
Deja
Bomba Estéreo
El Disko
CA7RIEL
Motomami (Digital Album) [WINNER]
Rosalía
Best Alternative Song
Bad Bitch
Ca7riel & Tomas Sainz (CA7RIEL)
00:00
Alejandro Pérez, Siddhartha and Rul Velázquez, compositores (Siddhartha)
Conexión Total
Yemi Alade, Carles Campi Campón, José Castillo, Jeff Peñalva, Liliana Saumet and Magdelys Savigne, compositores (Bomba Estéreo and Yemi Alade)
Culpa
Ricardo Mollo, Omar Varela, WOS and Facundo Yalve (WOS and Ricardo Mollo)
Track From: Oscuro Extasis
El Día Que Estrenaste El Mundo [WINNER]
Jorge Drexler, compositor (Jorge Drexler)
Hentai
Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, Rosalía, David Rodríguez, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins and Pharrell Williams (Rosalía)
Best Salsa Album
Será Que Se Acabó
Alexander Abreu y Havana D’Primera
Pa’lla Voy [WINNER]
Marc Anthony
Luis Figueroa
Luis Figueroa
Y Te Lo Dice…
Luisito Ayala y La Puerto Rican Power
Lado A Lado B
Víctor Manuelle
Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album
Clásicos De Mi Cumbia
Checo Acosta
Feliz Aniversario [WINNER]
Jean Carlos Centeno y Ronal Urbina
Quiero Verte Feliz
La Santa Cecilia
El De Siempre
Felipe Peláez
Yo Soy Colombia
Zona 8 R & Rolando Ochoa
Best Merengue/Bachata Album
Este Soy Yo
Héctor Acosta El Torito
Multitudes
Elvis Crespo
Entre Mar y Palmeras [WINNER]
Juan Luis Guerra
Resistirá
Milly Quezada
Tañón Pal’ Combo Es Lo Que Hay
Olga Tañón
Best Traditional Tropical Album
Café Con Cariño
Renesito Avich
Chabuco Desde El Teatro Colón de Bogotá
Chabuco
Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola Live [WINNER]
IN MARCIAC
Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola
Gran Combo Pa’ Rato
Septeto Nacional Ignacio Piñeiro
Canten
Leoni Torres
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
El Mundo Está Loco
Jorge Luis Chacín
De Menor a Mayor
Gente de Zona
All Inclusive
Marissa Mur
Trópico
Pavel Núñez
Cumbiana II [WINNER]
Carlos Vives
Best Tropical Song
Agüita e Coco
Mario Cáceres, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kany García, Richi López & Yasmil Marrufo (Kany García)
El Malecón Vio el Final
Jorge Luis Piloto, compositor (Amaury Gutiérrez)
El Parrandero (Masters en Parranda)
Juan Botero, Miguel Henao, Alvaro Negret, Santiago Restrepo, Joaquin Rodríguez, Juan José Roesel, Sin Ánimo De Lucro, José Nicolás Urdinola, Juan “One” Sebastián Valencia & Carlos Vives, compositores (Carlos Vives, Sin Ánimo De Lucro, JBot & Tuti)
Fiesta Contigo
Luis Figueroa and Yoel Henríquez (Luis Figueroa)
Track from: Luis Figueroa
Mala [WINNER]
Marc Anthony & Álvaro Lenier Mesa, compositores (Marc Anthony)
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
Malvadisco
Caloncho
Tinta y Tiempo [WINNER]
Jorge Drexler
Agendas Vencidas
El David Aguilar
Marchita
Silvana Estrada
En Lo Que Llega La Primavera
Alex Ferreira
El Viaje
Pedro Guerra
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Mexicana Enamorada
Ángela Aguilar
Mi Herencia, Mi Sangre
Majo Aguilar
40 Aniversario Embajadores del Mariachi
Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
EP #1 Forajido [WINNER]
Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas De Verte (Deluxe)
Marco Antonio Solís
Best Banda Album
Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
Va De Nuevo
Banda Fortuna
Me Siento a Todo Dar
Banda Los Recoditos
Sin Miedo al Éxito (Deluxe)
Banda Los Sebastianes
Abeja Reina [WINNER]
Chiquis
Best Tejano Album
Despreciado
El Plan
Camino al Progreso
Grupo Alamo
Una Ilusión
Isabel Marie
Dime Cómo Se Siente
Destiny Navaira
Para Que Baile Mi Pueblo [WINNER]
Bobby Pulido
Best Norteño Album
Bienvenida La Vida
Bronco
La Reunión (Deluxe) [WINNER]
Los Tigres del Norte
Corridos Felones (Serie 35)
Los Tucanes de Tijuana
Estas Se Acompañan Con Cerveza
Pesado
Obsessed
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Best Regional Song
Ahí Donde Me Ven
Gussy Lau (Ángela Aguilar)
Cada Quien
Edgar Barrera, Eduin Caz, Nathan Galante, Maluma & Horacio Palencia, compositores (Grupo Firme and Maluma)
Chale
Eden Muñoz
Como Lo Hice Yo [WINNER]
Edgar Barrera, Carin León and Matisse
Cuando Me dé La Gana
Christina Aguilera, Rafael Arcaute, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo and Federico Vindver (Christina Aguilera and Christian Nodal)
Nunca Te Voy a Olvidar
Mireya and Román Rojas (Mireya with Flor de Toloache, Román Rojas and Jorge Glem)
Vivo en el 6
Edgar Barrera, Edén Muñoz & Christian Nodal, compositores (Christian Nodal)
Best Instrumental Album
Back To 4
C4 Trío
Gerry Weil Sinfónico
Gerry Weil and Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar
Ofrenda
Grupo Raíces de Venezuela
Maxixe Samba Groove [WINNER]
Hamilton De Holanda
Ella
Daniela Padrón and Glenda Del E
Best Folk Album
La Tierra Llora
Paulina Aguirre
Quédate En Casa
Eva Ayllón
Flor y Raíz
Pedro Aznar
Palabras Urgentes
Susana Baca
Un Canto Por Méxito – El Musical
Natalia Lafourcade
Bendiciones
Sandra Mihanovich
Ancestros Sinfónico [WINNER]
Síntesis, X Alfonso y Eme Alfonso
Best Tango Album
Horacio Salgán Piano Transcriptions [WINNER]
Pablo Estigarribia
Alma Vieja
Los Tangueros del Oeste
Tango
Ricardo Montaner
Milonguero
Pablo Motta Ensamble and Franco Luciani
Tango de Nuevos Ayres
Mariana Quinteros
Spinettango
Spinettango
Best Flamenco Album
Orgánica
Carmen Doorá
Libres [WINNER]
Las Migas
Leo
Estrella Morente
El Cante
Kiki Morente
Ranchera Flamenca
María Toledo
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album
Jobim Forever
Antonio Adolfo
#CUBANAMERICAN — Martin Bejerano
Chabem
Chano Domínguez, Rubem Dantas and Hamilton De Holanda
Mirror Mirror [WINNER]
Eliane Elias, Chick Corea, Chucho Valdés
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)
Ya Llegó La Primavera
Aroddy
Alfa y Omega
Athenas
¿Quién Dijo Miedo? (Live)
Gilberto Daza
¿Cómo Me Ves?
Jesús Adrián Romero
Viviré
Marcos Witt
Best Portuguese Language Christian Album
O Samba E O Amor
Antonio Cirilo
Antes Da Terapia
Asaph
Epifania
Clovis
És Tudo
Bruna Karla
Laboratório Do Groove [WINNER]
Eli Soares
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album
Sim Sim Sim [WINNER]
Bala Desejo
Pra Gente Acordar
Gilsons
Pirata
Jão
De Primeira
Marina Sena
Doce 22
Luísa Sonza
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album
QVVJFA?
Baco Exu Do Blues
O Futuro Pertenece À … Jovem Guarda
Erasmo Carlos
Sobre Viver
Criolo
Memórias (De Onde Eu Nunca Fui)
Lagum
Delta Estácio Blues
Juçara Marçal
Best samba/pagode Album
Bons Ventos
Nego Alvaro
Mistura Homogênea
Martinho Da Vila
Desengaiola
Alfredo Del-Penho, João Cavalcanti, Moyseis Marques e Pedro Miranda
Nimanice #2
LUDMILLA
Céu Lilás
Péricles
Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album
Pomares
Chico Chico
Síntese Do Lance
João Donato e Jards Macalé
Indigo Borboleta Anil [WINNER]
Liniker
Nu Com a Minha Música
Ney Matogrosso
Portas
Marisa Monte
Meu Coco
Caetano Veloso
Best Sertaneja Music Album
Chitãozinho & Xororó Legado
Chitãozinho & Xororó
Agropoc
Gabeu
Expectativa X Realidade
Matheus and Kauan
Patroas 35%
Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa
Natural
Lauana Prado
Best Portuguese Language Roots Album
Afrocanto das Nações
Mateus Aleluia
Na Estrada – Ao Vivo
Banda Pau E Corda feat. Quinteto Violado
Remelexo Bom
Luiz Caldas
Belo Chico
Targino Gondim, Nilton Freittas, Roberto Malvezzi
Senhora Das Folhas [WINNER]
Áurea Martins
Oríki
Iara Rennó
Senhora Estrada
Alceu Valença
Best Portuguese Language Song
“Baby 95”
Liniker, Mahmundi, Tássia Reis & Tulipa Ruiz (Liniker)
“Idiota”
Jão, Pedro Tófani & Zebu (Jão)
“Me Corte Na Boca Do Céu A Morte Não Pede Perdão”
Criolo & Tropkillaz (Criolo con Milton Nascimento)
“Meu Coco”
Caetano Veloso
“Por Supuesto”
Iuri Rio Branco and Marina Sena (Marina Sena)
“Vento Sardo” [WINNER]
Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte (Marisa Monte Featuring Jorge Drexler)
Best Latin Children’s Album
Marakei
Claraluna
DANILO & CHAPIS, VOL. 2
Danilo & Chapis
TARDE DE JUEGOS
Mi Casa Es Tu Casa
LA SINFONÍA DE LOS BICHOS RAROS
Puerto Candelaria
A LA FIESTA DE LA MÚSICA VAMOS TODOS
Sophia
Best Classical Album
BRUJOS
Orquesta Sinfónica De Heredia; Eddie Mora (conductor and album producer)
EL RUIDO DEL AGUA
Eddie Mora; Carlos Chaves & Eddie Mora (album producers)
ERIKA RIBEIRO – ÍGOR STRAVINSKY, SOFIA
GUBAIDÚLINA E HERMETO PASCOAL
Erika Ribeiro; Sylvio Fraga & Bernardo Ramos (album producers)
LEGADO
Berta Rojas; Sebastián Henríquez (album producer)
VILLA-LOBOS: COMPLETE VIOLIN SONATAS
Emmanuele Baldini, Pablo Rossi and Heitor Villa-Lobos
Best Classical Contemporary Composition
Adagio For Strings, A Mother’s Love
Juan Arboleda, composer (Juan Arboleda)
Anido’s Portrait: I. Chacarera
Sergio Assad, composer (Berta Rojas)
Track from: Legado
Aurora
Jimmy López Bellido, composer (Houston Symphony Orchestra Featuring Andrés Orozco-Estrada (Conductor) & Leticia Moreno (Soloist))
Track from: Jimmy López Bellido: Aurora & Ad Astra
Canauê, For Orchestra — Dimitri Cervo, composer (Dimitri Cervo)
Track from: Ospa E Convidados
Cuatro Haikus
Eddie Mora, composer (Orquesta Sinfónica De Heredia feat. José Arturo Chacón)
Track from: Brujos
Best Arrangement
Llévatela
Rosino Serrano, arranger (Armando Manzanero – Eje Ejecutantes de México)
Track from: Los Músicos Rinden Homenaje A Armando Manzanero
Son de La Loma
Daniel Barón & Henry Villalobos, arrangers (Dani Barón)
Adoro
Marco Godoy, arranger (Alondra De La Parra & Buika)
Track from: Olé México Gnp
Cucurrucucú Paloma
Paul Rubinstein, arranger (Alondra De La Parra & Pitingo)
El Plan Maestro [WINNER]
Fernando Velázquez, arranger (Jorge Drexler)
Track from: Tinta Y Tiempo
Best Recording Package
Ancestras
Isaura Angulo, Carlos Dussán, Karen Flores, Manuel Garcia-Orozco, Juliana Jaramillo, Ledania & Lido Pimienta, art directors (Petrona Martinez)
Bailaora – Mis Pies Son Mi Voz
Pedro Fajardo & Siudy Garrido, art directors (Siudy Garrido feat. Ismael Fernandez, Manuel Gago, Jose Luis Rodriguez & Adolfo Herrera)
Cuando Te Muerdes El Labio (Edición Cerámica)
Boa Mistura, art director (Leiva)
Feira Livre
Carlos Bauer, art director (Bananeira Brass Band)
Motomami (Digital Album) [WINNER]
Ferran Echegaray, Viktor Hammarberg, Rosalía, Daniel Sannwald & Pili Vila, art directors (Rosalía)
Best Engineered Album
Dentro Da Matrix
Cesar J. De Cisneros & Érico Moreira, engineers; Érico Moreira, mixer; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer (Érico Moreira)
Indigo Borboleta Anil
Zé Nigro & Gustavo Ruiz, engineers; João Milliet & Rodrigo Sanches, mixers; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer (Liniker)
Jobim Forever
Marcelo Saboia, engineer; Marcelo Saboia, mixer; Andre Dias, mastering engineer (Antonio Adolfo)
Motomami (Digital Album) [WINNER]
Chris Gehringer, engineer; Jeremie Inhaber, Manny Marroquin, Zach Peraya & Anthony Vilchis, mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Rosalía)
Ya No Somos Los Mismos
Julián Bernal, Nico Cotton, Carlitos González, Alberto Hernández, Michel Kuri, Malay, Felipe Mejía, Jv Olivier, Juan Sebastián Parra, Alejandro García Partida & Alan Saucedo, engineers; Julián Bernal, Mikaelin Bluespruce, Raúl López, Lewis Pickett & Harold Sanders, mixers; Julián Bernal & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers (Elsa y Elmar)
Producer of the Year
Edgar Barrera
Eduardo Cabra
Nico Cotton
Julio Reyes Copello [WINNER]
Tainy
Best Short Form Music Video
Mia
Cami
Nuno Gomes, video director; Mona Moreno Fernández & Ada Odreman, video producers
[Rabbit House]
This is Not America [WINNER]
Residente Feat. Ibeyi Featuring Lisa-Kaindé Diaz & Naomi Diaz
Greg Ohrel, video director; Jason Cole, video producer
[Doomsday Entertainment]
A Carta Cabal
Guitarricadelafuente
Pau Carrete, video director; Vivir Rodando, video producer
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
Hentai (Official Video)
Rosalía
Mitch Ryan, video director; Harrison Corwin & Patrick
Donovan, video producers
[Shotclock]
Nadie
Sin Bandera
Hernán Corera and Juan Piczman, video directors; Sonti Charnas, Luca Macome, Balisario Saravia and Juan Saravia, video producers
[Mama Hungara]
Tocarte
Jorge Drexler feat. C. Tangana
Joana Colomar, video director; Zissou, video producer
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
Best Long Form Music Video
Bailaora – Mis Pies Son Mi Voz
Siudy Garrido
Pablo Croce, video director; Pablo Croce, Siudy Garrido, Adrienne Arhst Center, video producer
[Pablo Croce Productions]
Hasta La Raíz: El Documental [WINNER]
Natalia Lafourcade
Bruno Bancalari & Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video directors; Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video producer
[Casa Elefante]
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)
Rosalía
Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía & Stillz, video directors
[Columbia Records]
Romeo Santos: King Of Bachata (Documentary)
Romeo Santos
Devin Amar & Charles Todd, video directors; Katherine Aquino, Ned Doyle, Raphael Estrella, Sheira Rees-Davies, Amaury Rodríguez & James Rothman, video producers
[Scheme Engine]
Matria
Vetusta Morla
Patrick Nnot, video director; Vetusta Morla, video producer
[Pequeño Salto Mortal.]