Latin Grammy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards have officially wrapped following a stacked three-hour telecast on Nov. 17 that saw several historic wins, along with a few surprising turnouts.

Although Bad Bunny topped the list with 10 nominations, the Puerto Rican phenom (who was absent) with the most wins was Uruguayan singer/songwriter Jorge Drexler who was recognized for his emotive “Tinta y Tiempo.” Drexler took home a total of six awards, while Bunny won five awards, including best urban album for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

Drexler won best alternative song, best pop song, best singer/songwriter album and best Portuguese language song. He was also up against some Latin heavyweights (Bunny, Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera) for the song and record of the year, but beat out the slate with his and C. Tangana’s “Tocarte.”

During Thursday night’s show, Angela Alvarez made history by tying with 25-year-old Silvana Estrada for the best new artist award at 95 years old.

Sebastian Yatra, who has been nominated several times but has never won, took home his first Latin Grammys for his breakout “Dharma,” which won best pop vocal album and best pop song for “Tacones Rojos,” which he sang alongside John Legend.

Rosalía took home best alternative music album for her genre-agnostic and multi-layered “Motomami,” in addition to best recording package and the coveted album of the year award. The songstress appeared on stage in tears while she gave her thank yous; “Thank you to the love of my life. Baby, I love you,” she told boyfriend and reggaeton titan Rauw Alejandro.

Check out the complete winner’s list below:

Record of the Year

Pa Mis Muchachas – Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso

Castillos de Arena – Pablo Alborán

Envolver – Anitta

Pa’lla voy – Marc Anthony

Ojitos Lindos – Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo

Pegao – Camilo

Tocarte – Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana [WINNER]

Provenza – Karol G

Vale la Pena – Juan Luis Guerra

La Fama – Rosalía and the Weeknd

Te Felicito – Shakira and Rauw Alejandro

Baloncito Viejo – Carlos Vives and Camilo

Album of the Year

Aguilera – Christina Aguilera

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Deja – Bomba Estéreo

Tinta y Tiempo – Jorge Drexler

Ya No Somos Los Mismos – Elsa y Elmar

Viajante – Fonseca

Motomami (digital album) – Rosalía [WINNER]

Sanz – Alejandro Sanz

Dharma – Sebastián Yatra

Song of the Year

A Veces Bien y a Veces Mal ­– Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrián, Ricky Martín, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres (Ricky Martin and Reik)

Agua – Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas and Daddy Yankee (Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro and Nile Rodgers)

Algo es Mejor – Mon Laferte (Mon Laferte)

Baloncito Viejo – Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla and Carlos Vives (Carlos Vives and Camilo)

Besos En La Frente – Fonseca and Julio Reyes Copello (Fonseca)

Encontrarme – Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jiménez Pérez and Mario Demian Jiménez Pérez, (Carla Morrison)

Hentai – Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins and Pharrell Williams (Rosalía)

Índigo – Édgar Barrera and Camilo (Camilo and Evaluna Montaner)

Pa Mis Muchachas – Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso (Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G and Nathy Peluso)

Provenza – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro and Ovy on the Drums (Karol G)

Tacones Rojos – Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo and Sebastián Yatra (Sebastián Yatra)

Tocarte – Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez and C. Tangana (Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana) [WINNER]

Best New Artist

Angela Álvarez [TIE]

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada [TIE]

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Nicole Zignago

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ya No Somos Los Mismos — Elsa y Elmar

Amor Que Merecemos — Kany García

Clichés — Jesse & Joy

El Renacimiento — Carla Morrison

DHARMA — Sebastian Yatra [WINNER]

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aguilera — Christina Aguilera

Viajante — Fonseca

Filarmónico 20 Años — Marta Gómez

La Vida — Kurt

Frecuencia — Sin Bandera

Best Pop Song

Baloncito Viejo — Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla and Carlos Vives (Carlos Vives and Camilo)

Besos En La Frente — Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca, compositores (Fonseca)

Índigo — Édgar Barrera and Camilo (Camilo and Evaluna Montaner)

La Guerrilla de la Concordia — Jorge Drexler (Jorge Drexler) [TIE]

Tacones Rojos — Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort and Sebastián Yatra (Sebastián Yatra) [TIE]

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

Pa Mis Muchachas — Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G and Nathy Peluso

Santo — Christina Aguilera and Ozuna

Volví — Aventura, Bad Bunny

Tití Me Preguntó — Bad Bunny [WINNER]

This Is Not America — Residente con Ibey

Best Reggaeton Performance

Desesperados — Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone

Envolver — Anitta

Yonaguni — Bad Bunny

Nicky Jam: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 41 — Bizarrap and Nicky Jam

Lo Siento BB:/ — Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas [WINNER]

Best Urban Music Album

Respira — Akapellah

Trap Cake Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Los Favoritos 2.5 — Arcángel

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny [WINNER]

Animal — Maria Becerra

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

Amor — Akapellah

Dance Crip — Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor and Trueno (Trueno)

De Museo — Bad Bunny

El Gran Robo, PT. 2 — Phanlon Anton Alexander, Geovanny Andrades Andino, Daddy Yankee and Lito Mc Cassidy (Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee) [WINNER]

Freestyle 15 — Farina

Best Urban Song

Desesperados– Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Chencho Corleone, Jorge Cedeño Echevarria, Luis Jonuel González, Eric Pérez Rovira, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz and Nino Karlo Segarra (Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone)

Lo siento BB:/ — Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas

MAMIII — Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Becky G, Karol G, Ovy on the Drums, Justin Quiles, Elena Rose & Daniel Uribe (Becky G and Karol G)]

Ojos Rojos — Samantha M. Cámara, Nicky Jam, Vicente Jiménez, Dallas James Koehlke, Manuel Larrad and Juan Diego Medina Vélez (Nicky Jam)

Tití Me Preguntó — Bad Bunny [WINNER]

Best Rock Album

Mojigata — Marilina Bertoldi

Unas Vacaciones Raras — Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado [WINNER]

Cada Vez Cadáver — Fito y Fitipaldis

1021 — La Gusana Ciega

RPDF — Wiplash

Best Rock Song

Día Mil — Eruca Sativa

Esperando Una Señal — Bunbury

Finisterre — Juan Manuel Latorre (Vetusta Morla)

Lo Mejor de Nuestras Vidas — Fito Páez [WINNER]

No Olvidamos — Molotov

Que Se Mejores — WOS and Facundo Yalve (WOS)

Best Pop/Rock Album

Trinchera — Babasónicos

Monstruos — Bruses

La Dirección — Conociendo Rusia

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Páez [WINNER]

Cable a Tierra — Vetusta Morla

Best Pop/Rock Song

Arrancármelo

WOS & Facundo Yalve, compositores (WOS)

Babel [WINNER]

Fito Páez & Carlos Vives, compositores (Carlos Vives & Fito Páez)

Track from: Cumbiana Ii

Bye Bye

Diego Castellano, Adrian Dargelos & Gustavo Torres (Babasónicos)

Disfraz

Felicitas Colina & Conociendo Rusia (Conociendo Rusia)

Que Voy a Hacer Conmigo???

Bruses, Elsa y Elmar & Alan Saucedo, compositores (Elsa y Elmar y Bruses)

Best Alternative Music Album

The Sacred Leaf

Afro-Andean Funk

Kick II

Arca

Deja

Bomba Estéreo

El Disko

CA7RIEL

Motomami (Digital Album) [WINNER]

Rosalía

Best Alternative Song

Bad Bitch

Ca7riel & Tomas Sainz (CA7RIEL)

00:00

Alejandro Pérez, Siddhartha and Rul Velázquez, compositores (Siddhartha)

Conexión Total

Yemi Alade, Carles Campi Campón, José Castillo, Jeff Peñalva, Liliana Saumet and Magdelys Savigne, compositores (Bomba Estéreo and Yemi Alade)

Culpa

Ricardo Mollo, Omar Varela, WOS and Facundo Yalve (WOS and Ricardo Mollo)

Track From: Oscuro Extasis

El Día Que Estrenaste El Mundo [WINNER]

Jorge Drexler, compositor (Jorge Drexler)

Hentai

Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, Rosalía, David Rodríguez, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins and Pharrell Williams (Rosalía)

Best Salsa Album

Será Que Se Acabó

Alexander Abreu y Havana D’Primera

Pa’lla Voy [WINNER]

Marc Anthony

Luis Figueroa

Luis Figueroa

Y Te Lo Dice…

Luisito Ayala y La Puerto Rican Power

Lado A Lado B

Víctor Manuelle

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album

Clásicos De Mi Cumbia

Checo Acosta

Feliz Aniversario [WINNER]

Jean Carlos Centeno y Ronal Urbina

Quiero Verte Feliz

La Santa Cecilia

El De Siempre

Felipe Peláez

Yo Soy Colombia

Zona 8 R & Rolando Ochoa

Best Merengue/Bachata Album

Este Soy Yo

Héctor Acosta El Torito

Multitudes

Elvis Crespo

Entre Mar y Palmeras [WINNER]

Juan Luis Guerra

Resistirá

Milly Quezada

Tañón Pal’ Combo Es Lo Que Hay

Olga Tañón

Best Traditional Tropical Album

Café Con Cariño

Renesito Avich

Chabuco Desde El Teatro Colón de Bogotá

Chabuco

Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola Live [WINNER]

IN MARCIAC

Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola

Gran Combo Pa’ Rato

Septeto Nacional Ignacio Piñeiro

Canten

Leoni Torres

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

El Mundo Está Loco

Jorge Luis Chacín

De Menor a Mayor

Gente de Zona

All Inclusive

Marissa Mur

Trópico

Pavel Núñez

Cumbiana II [WINNER]

Carlos Vives

Best Tropical Song

Agüita e Coco

Mario Cáceres, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kany García, Richi López & Yasmil Marrufo (Kany García)

El Malecón Vio el Final

Jorge Luis Piloto, compositor (Amaury Gutiérrez)

El Parrandero (Masters en Parranda)

Juan Botero, Miguel Henao, Alvaro Negret, Santiago Restrepo, Joaquin Rodríguez, Juan José Roesel, Sin Ánimo De Lucro, José Nicolás Urdinola, Juan “One” Sebastián Valencia & Carlos Vives, compositores (Carlos Vives, Sin Ánimo De Lucro, JBot & Tuti)

Fiesta Contigo

Luis Figueroa and Yoel Henríquez (Luis Figueroa)

Track from: Luis Figueroa

Mala [WINNER]

Marc Anthony & Álvaro Lenier Mesa, compositores (Marc Anthony)

Best Singer-Songwriter Album

Malvadisco

Caloncho

Tinta y Tiempo [WINNER]

Jorge Drexler

Agendas Vencidas

El David Aguilar

Marchita

Silvana Estrada

En Lo Que Llega La Primavera

Alex Ferreira

El Viaje

Pedro Guerra

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Mexicana Enamorada

Ángela Aguilar

Mi Herencia, Mi Sangre

Majo Aguilar

40 Aniversario Embajadores del Mariachi

Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

EP #1 Forajido [WINNER]

Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas De Verte (Deluxe)

Marco Antonio Solís

Best Banda Album

Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita

Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Va De Nuevo

Banda Fortuna

Me Siento a Todo Dar

Banda Los Recoditos

Sin Miedo al Éxito (Deluxe)

Banda Los Sebastianes

Abeja Reina [WINNER]

Chiquis

Best Tejano Album

Despreciado

El Plan

Camino al Progreso

Grupo Alamo

Una Ilusión

Isabel Marie

Dime Cómo Se Siente

Destiny Navaira

Para Que Baile Mi Pueblo [WINNER]

Bobby Pulido

Best Norteño Album

Bienvenida La Vida

Bronco

La Reunión (Deluxe) [WINNER]

Los Tigres del Norte

Corridos Felones (Serie 35)

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Estas Se Acompañan Con Cerveza

Pesado

Obsessed

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Best Regional Song

Ahí Donde Me Ven

Gussy Lau (Ángela Aguilar)

Cada Quien

Edgar Barrera, Eduin Caz, Nathan Galante, Maluma & Horacio Palencia, compositores (Grupo Firme and Maluma)

Chale

Eden Muñoz

Como Lo Hice Yo [WINNER]

Edgar Barrera, Carin León and Matisse

Cuando Me dé La Gana

Christina Aguilera, Rafael Arcaute, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo and Federico Vindver (Christina Aguilera and Christian Nodal)

Nunca Te Voy a Olvidar

Mireya and Román Rojas (Mireya with Flor de Toloache, Román Rojas and Jorge Glem)

Vivo en el 6

Edgar Barrera, Edén Muñoz & Christian Nodal, compositores (Christian Nodal)

Best Instrumental Album

Back To 4

C4 Trío

Gerry Weil Sinfónico

Gerry Weil and Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar

Ofrenda

Grupo Raíces de Venezuela

Maxixe Samba Groove [WINNER]

Hamilton De Holanda

Ella

Daniela Padrón and Glenda Del E

Best Folk Album

La Tierra Llora

Paulina Aguirre

Quédate En Casa

Eva Ayllón

Flor y Raíz

Pedro Aznar

Palabras Urgentes

Susana Baca

Un Canto Por Méxito – El Musical

Natalia Lafourcade

Bendiciones

Sandra Mihanovich

Ancestros Sinfónico [WINNER]

Síntesis, X Alfonso y Eme Alfonso

Best Tango Album

Horacio Salgán Piano Transcriptions [WINNER]

Pablo Estigarribia

Alma Vieja

Los Tangueros del Oeste

Tango

Ricardo Montaner

Milonguero

Pablo Motta Ensamble and Franco Luciani

Tango de Nuevos Ayres

Mariana Quinteros

Spinettango

Spinettango

Best Flamenco Album

Orgánica

Carmen Doorá

Libres [WINNER]

Las Migas

Leo

Estrella Morente

El Cante

Kiki Morente

Ranchera Flamenca

María Toledo

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

Jobim Forever

Antonio Adolfo

#CUBANAMERICAN — Martin Bejerano

Chabem

Chano Domínguez, Rubem Dantas and Hamilton De Holanda

Mirror Mirror [WINNER]

Eliane Elias, Chick Corea, Chucho Valdés

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)

Ya Llegó La Primavera

Aroddy

Alfa y Omega

Athenas

¿Quién Dijo Miedo? (Live)

Gilberto Daza

¿Cómo Me Ves?

Jesús Adrián Romero

Viviré

Marcos Witt

Best Portuguese Language Christian Album

O Samba E O Amor

Antonio Cirilo

Antes Da Terapia

Asaph

Epifania

Clovis

És Tudo

Bruna Karla

Laboratório Do Groove [WINNER]

Eli Soares

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album

Sim Sim Sim [WINNER]

Bala Desejo

Pra Gente Acordar

Gilsons

Pirata

Jão

De Primeira

Marina Sena

Doce 22

Luísa Sonza

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album

QVVJFA?

Baco Exu Do Blues

O Futuro Pertenece À … Jovem Guarda

Erasmo Carlos

Sobre Viver

Criolo

Memórias (De Onde Eu Nunca Fui)

Lagum

Delta Estácio Blues

Juçara Marçal

Best samba/pagode Album

Bons Ventos

Nego Alvaro

Mistura Homogênea

Martinho Da Vila

Desengaiola

Alfredo Del-Penho, João Cavalcanti, Moyseis Marques e Pedro Miranda

Nimanice #2

LUDMILLA

Céu Lilás

Péricles

Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album

Pomares

Chico Chico

Síntese Do Lance

João Donato e Jards Macalé

Indigo Borboleta Anil [WINNER]

Liniker

Nu Com a Minha Música

Ney Matogrosso

Portas

Marisa Monte

Meu Coco

Caetano Veloso

Best Sertaneja Music Album

Chitãozinho & Xororó Legado

Chitãozinho & Xororó

Agropoc

Gabeu

Expectativa X Realidade

Matheus and Kauan

Patroas 35%

Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa

Natural

Lauana Prado

Best Portuguese Language Roots Album

Afrocanto das Nações

Mateus Aleluia

Na Estrada – Ao Vivo

Banda Pau E Corda feat. Quinteto Violado

Remelexo Bom

Luiz Caldas

Belo Chico

Targino Gondim, Nilton Freittas, Roberto Malvezzi

Senhora Das Folhas [WINNER]

Áurea Martins

Oríki

Iara Rennó

Senhora Estrada

Alceu Valença

Best Portuguese Language Song

“Baby 95”

Liniker, Mahmundi, Tássia Reis & Tulipa Ruiz (Liniker)

“Idiota”

Jão, Pedro Tófani & Zebu (Jão)

“Me Corte Na Boca Do Céu A Morte Não Pede Perdão”

Criolo & Tropkillaz (Criolo con Milton Nascimento)

“Meu Coco”

Caetano Veloso

“Por Supuesto”

Iuri Rio Branco and Marina Sena (Marina Sena)

“Vento Sardo” [WINNER]

Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte (Marisa Monte Featuring Jorge Drexler)

Best Latin Children’s Album

Marakei

Claraluna

DANILO & CHAPIS, VOL. 2

Danilo & Chapis

TARDE DE JUEGOS

Mi Casa Es Tu Casa

LA SINFONÍA DE LOS BICHOS RAROS

Puerto Candelaria

A LA FIESTA DE LA MÚSICA VAMOS TODOS

Sophia

Best Classical Album

BRUJOS

Orquesta Sinfónica De Heredia; Eddie Mora (conductor and album producer)

EL RUIDO DEL AGUA

Eddie Mora; Carlos Chaves & Eddie Mora (album producers)

ERIKA RIBEIRO – ÍGOR STRAVINSKY, SOFIA

GUBAIDÚLINA E HERMETO PASCOAL

Erika Ribeiro; Sylvio Fraga & Bernardo Ramos (album producers)

LEGADO

Berta Rojas; Sebastián Henríquez (album producer)

VILLA-LOBOS: COMPLETE VIOLIN SONATAS

Emmanuele Baldini, Pablo Rossi and Heitor Villa-Lobos

Best Classical Contemporary Composition

Adagio For Strings, A Mother’s Love

Juan Arboleda, composer (Juan Arboleda)

Anido’s Portrait: I. Chacarera

Sergio Assad, composer (Berta Rojas)

Track from: Legado

Aurora

Jimmy López Bellido, composer (Houston Symphony Orchestra Featuring Andrés Orozco-Estrada (Conductor) & Leticia Moreno (Soloist))

Track from: Jimmy López Bellido: Aurora & Ad Astra

Canauê, For Orchestra — Dimitri Cervo, composer (Dimitri Cervo)

Track from: Ospa E Convidados

Cuatro Haikus

Eddie Mora, composer (Orquesta Sinfónica De Heredia feat. José Arturo Chacón)

Track from: Brujos

Best Arrangement

Llévatela

Rosino Serrano, arranger (Armando Manzanero – Eje Ejecutantes de México)

Track from: Los Músicos Rinden Homenaje A Armando Manzanero

Son de La Loma

Daniel Barón & Henry Villalobos, arrangers (Dani Barón)

Adoro

Marco Godoy, arranger (Alondra De La Parra & Buika)

Track from: Olé México Gnp

Cucurrucucú Paloma

Paul Rubinstein, arranger (Alondra De La Parra & Pitingo)

El Plan Maestro [WINNER]

Fernando Velázquez, arranger (Jorge Drexler)

Track from: Tinta Y Tiempo

Best Recording Package

Ancestras

Isaura Angulo, Carlos Dussán, Karen Flores, Manuel Garcia-Orozco, Juliana Jaramillo, Ledania & Lido Pimienta, art directors (Petrona Martinez)

Bailaora – Mis Pies Son Mi Voz

Pedro Fajardo & Siudy Garrido, art directors (Siudy Garrido feat. Ismael Fernandez, Manuel Gago, Jose Luis Rodriguez & Adolfo Herrera)

Cuando Te Muerdes El Labio (Edición Cerámica)

Boa Mistura, art director (Leiva)

Feira Livre

Carlos Bauer, art director (Bananeira Brass Band)

Motomami (Digital Album) [WINNER]

Ferran Echegaray, Viktor Hammarberg, Rosalía, Daniel Sannwald & Pili Vila, art directors (Rosalía)

Best Engineered Album

Dentro Da Matrix

Cesar J. De Cisneros & Érico Moreira, engineers; Érico Moreira, mixer; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer (Érico Moreira)

Indigo Borboleta Anil

Zé Nigro & Gustavo Ruiz, engineers; João Milliet & Rodrigo Sanches, mixers; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer (Liniker)

Jobim Forever

Marcelo Saboia, engineer; Marcelo Saboia, mixer; Andre Dias, mastering engineer (Antonio Adolfo)

Motomami (Digital Album) [WINNER]

Chris Gehringer, engineer; Jeremie Inhaber, Manny Marroquin, Zach Peraya & Anthony Vilchis, mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Rosalía)

Ya No Somos Los Mismos

Julián Bernal, Nico Cotton, Carlitos González, Alberto Hernández, Michel Kuri, Malay, Felipe Mejía, Jv Olivier, Juan Sebastián Parra, Alejandro García Partida & Alan Saucedo, engineers; Julián Bernal, Mikaelin Bluespruce, Raúl López, Lewis Pickett & Harold Sanders, mixers; Julián Bernal & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers (Elsa y Elmar)



Producer of the Year

Edgar Barrera

Eduardo Cabra

Nico Cotton

Julio Reyes Copello [WINNER]

Tainy

Best Short Form Music Video

Mia

Cami

Nuno Gomes, video director; Mona Moreno Fernández & Ada Odreman, video producers

[Rabbit House]

This is Not America [WINNER]

Residente Feat. Ibeyi Featuring Lisa-Kaindé Diaz & Naomi Diaz

Greg Ohrel, video director; Jason Cole, video producer

[Doomsday Entertainment]

A Carta Cabal

Guitarricadelafuente

Pau Carrete, video director; Vivir Rodando, video producer

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

Hentai (Official Video)

Rosalía

Mitch Ryan, video director; Harrison Corwin & Patrick

Donovan, video producers

[Shotclock]

Nadie

Sin Bandera

Hernán Corera and Juan Piczman, video directors; Sonti Charnas, Luca Macome, Balisario Saravia and Juan Saravia, video producers

[Mama Hungara]

Tocarte

Jorge Drexler feat. C. Tangana

Joana Colomar, video director; Zissou, video producer

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

Best Long Form Music Video

Bailaora – Mis Pies Son Mi Voz

Siudy Garrido

Pablo Croce, video director; Pablo Croce, Siudy Garrido, Adrienne Arhst Center, video producer

[Pablo Croce Productions]

Hasta La Raíz: El Documental [WINNER]

Natalia Lafourcade

Bruno Bancalari & Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video directors; Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video producer

[Casa Elefante]

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)

Rosalía

Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía & Stillz, video directors

[Columbia Records]

Romeo Santos: King Of Bachata (Documentary)

Romeo Santos

Devin Amar & Charles Todd, video directors; Katherine Aquino, Ned Doyle, Raphael Estrella, Sheira Rees-Davies, Amaury Rodríguez & James Rothman, video producers

[Scheme Engine]

Matria

Vetusta Morla

Patrick Nnot, video director; Vetusta Morla, video producer

[Pequeño Salto Mortal.]