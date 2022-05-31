Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck for Second U.K. Show

Johnny Depp, who is awaiting the verdict on a multi-million dollar defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, rocked London’s Royal Albert Hall stage with English musician Jeff Beck on Monday.

This was their second gig in a row after “The Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s surprise appearance at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday as part of Beck’s European tour.

Introducing Depp on stage at the Royal Albert Hall, Beck said: “He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since.”

The duo reportedly played their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a cover of the John Lennon song from 1970, and a total of seven songs together, including Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and The Beatles’ “A Day in the Life.”

The songs received a standing ovation, per some reports.

MY HEART IS BURSTING I TELL YOU pic.twitter.com/dfQon1AmmT — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) May 30, 2022

Beck has several tour dates coming up in the U.K., including at Saga, Gateshead, on June 2; the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on June 3; O2 Apollo, Manchester on June 4; the Symphony Hall in Birmingham on June 6; and York Barbican on June 7. It is not immediately clear if Depp will perform alongside him at these venues. Beck’s tour moves on to mainland Europe after the U.K. concerts.

Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” While the piece does not name Depp, his lawyers have argued that it implies that he sexually and physically abused Heard during their time together.

Closing statements from both sides were heard on Friday, and jury deliberations are ongoing. The case began April 11.