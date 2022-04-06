Ed Sheeran, Inflo, Adele Among Nominees at U.K.’s Ivor Novello Awards

This year’s nominees for the Ivor Novello Awards — which honor outstanding songwriting and composing — include Adele, who is in the running for two awards, and Ed Sheeran, who is nominated for three Ivors.
Up for four awards, Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover is this year’s most nominated songwriter. He is recognized for his work with fellow nominees Cleo Sol and Little Simz.
Named after the late Welsh actor, dramatist, singer and composer, the Ivor Novello awards have been presented since 1956.
Shaznay Lewis, Ivor Novello award winner and judge for the Ivors, said in a statement: “It’s been a standout year for music and I am full of admiration for the 77 talented songwriters and composers we are celebrating this year. Their work and words touch on a dizzying range of emotions, and I count myself lucky to have heard their stories. As it has every year since 1956, The Ivors celebrates the outstanding creation of music, and I’d like to say a huge congratulations to every nominee.”
The five artists in the running for songwriter of the year are Adele, Coldplay, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Raye.
Nominees for best original film score include Steven Price for Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” and Jonny Greenwood for “Spencer.” Also nominated are Chris Roe for “After Love,” Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch for “Censor” and Daniel Blumberg for “The World to Come.”
The 67th presentation of the Ivor Novello Awards will take place on May 19. See all the nominations below.
Best Album
“Mother”
Written By Cleo Sol And Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover
Performed By Cleo Sol
“Nine”
Written By Cleo Sol, Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover And Jack Peñate
Performed By Sault
“Pink Noise”
Written By Dann Hume And Laura Mvula
Performed By Laura Mvula
“Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”
Written By Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover And Little Simz
Performed By Little Simz
“Spare Ribs”
Written By Andrew Fearn And Jason Williamson
Performed By Sleaford Mods
Best Contemporary Song
“Body”
Written By Gotcha, Russ Millions And Tion Wayne
Performed By Russ Millions & Tion Wayne
“Coming Back”
Written By James Blake, Dominic Maker, Starrah And Sza
Performed By James Blake Ft. Sza
“Don’t Judge Me”
Written By FKA Twigs, Fred Again.. And Headie One
Performed By FKA Twigs, Headie One, Fred again..
“I Love You, I Hate You”
Written By Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover And Little Simz
Performed By Little Simz
“Just For Me”
Written By Mura Masa, Pinkpantheress, Mike Kinsella, Steve Holmes And Steve Lamos
Performed By Pinkpantheress
Best Original Film Score
“After Love”
Composed By Chris Roe
“Censor”
Composed By Emilie Levienaise-farrouch
“Last Night In Soho”
Composed By Steven Price
“Spencer”
Composed By Jonny Greenwood
“The World To Come”
Composed By Daniel Blumberg
Best Original Video Game Score
“Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy”
Composed By Richard Jacques
“Omno”
Composed By Benedict Nichols
“Returnal”
Composed By Bobby Krlic
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
“All You Ever Wanted”
Written By Mike Elizondo, Natalie Hemby, Ben Jackson-cook And Rag’n’bone Man
Performed By Rag’n’bone Man
“Easy On Me”
Written By Adele And Greg Kurstin
Performed By Adele
“Haunted House”
Written By Sarah Aarons, Holly Humberstone And Rob Milton
Performed By Holly Humberstone
“Let’s Go Home Together”
Written By James Arthur, Tom Barnes, Ella Henderson, Pete Kelleher And Ben Kohn
Performed By Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan
“Seventeen Going Under”
Written By Sam Fender
Performed By Sam Fender
Best Television Soundtrack
“Blitz Spirit With Lucy Worsley”
Composed By Jessica Dannheisser
“Landscapers”
Composed By Arthur Sharpe
“Robin Robin”
Composed By Ben Please And Beth Porter
“The Outlaws”
Composed By Stew Jackson And Dan Jones
“The Serpent”
Composed By Dominic Scherrer
PRS For Music Most Performed Work
“Bad Habits”
Written By Fred again.., Johnny Mcdaid And Ed Sheeran
Performed By Ed Sheeran
“Bed”
Written By David Guetta, Jin Jin, Raye And Giorgio Tuinfort
Performed By Joel Corry, Raye And David Guetta
“Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix)
Written By Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Andrew Meecham And Dean Meredith
Performed By Elton John & Dua Lipa
“Little Bit Of Love”
Written By Daniel Bryer, Tom Grennan And Mike Needle
Performed By Tom Grennan
“Shivers”
Written By Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac, Johnny Mcdaid And Ed Sheeran
Performed By Ed Sheeran
Rising Star Award With Apple Music
Ashaine White
Luz
Matilda Mann
Naomi Kimpenu
Pinkpantheress
Songwriter of the Year
Adele
Coldplay
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Raye