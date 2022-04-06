Ed Sheeran, Inflo, Adele Among Nominees at U.K.’s Ivor Novello Awards

This year’s nominees for the Ivor Novello Awards — which honor outstanding songwriting and composing — include Adele, who is in the running for two awards, and Ed Sheeran, who is nominated for three Ivors.

Up for four awards, Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover is this year’s most nominated songwriter. He is recognized for his work with fellow nominees Cleo Sol and Little Simz.

Named after the late Welsh actor, dramatist, singer and composer, the Ivor Novello awards have been presented since 1956.

Shaznay Lewis, Ivor Novello award winner and judge for the Ivors, said in a statement: “It’s been a standout year for music and I am full of admiration for the 77 talented songwriters and composers we are celebrating this year. Their work and words touch on a dizzying range of emotions, and I count myself lucky to have heard their stories. As it has every year since 1956, The Ivors celebrates the outstanding creation of music, and I’d like to say a huge congratulations to every nominee.”

The five artists in the running for songwriter of the year are Adele, Coldplay, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Raye.

Nominees for best original film score include Steven Price for Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” and Jonny Greenwood for “Spencer.” Also nominated are Chris Roe for “After Love,” Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch for “Censor” and Daniel Blumberg for “The World to Come.”

The 67th presentation of the Ivor Novello Awards will take place on May 19. See all the nominations below.

Best Album

“Mother”

Written By Cleo Sol And Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover

Performed By Cleo Sol

“Nine”

Written By Cleo Sol, Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover And Jack Peñate

Performed By Sault

“Pink Noise”

Written By Dann Hume And Laura Mvula

Performed By Laura Mvula

“Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”

Written By Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover And Little Simz

Performed By Little Simz

“Spare Ribs”

Written By Andrew Fearn And Jason Williamson

Performed By Sleaford Mods

Best Contemporary Song

“Body”

Written By Gotcha, Russ Millions And Tion Wayne

Performed By Russ Millions & Tion Wayne

“Coming Back”

Written By James Blake, Dominic Maker, Starrah And Sza

Performed By James Blake Ft. Sza

“Don’t Judge Me”

Written By FKA Twigs, Fred Again.. And Headie One

Performed By FKA Twigs, Headie One, Fred again..

“I Love You, I Hate You”

Written By Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover And Little Simz

Performed By Little Simz

“Just For Me”

Written By Mura Masa, Pinkpantheress, Mike Kinsella, Steve Holmes And Steve Lamos

Performed By Pinkpantheress

Best Original Film Score

“After Love”

Composed By Chris Roe

“Censor”

Composed By Emilie Levienaise-farrouch

“Last Night In Soho”

Composed By Steven Price

“Spencer”

Composed By Jonny Greenwood

“The World To Come”

Composed By Daniel Blumberg

Best Original Video Game Score

“Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy”

Composed By Richard Jacques

“Omno”

Composed By Benedict Nichols

“Returnal”

Composed By Bobby Krlic

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

“All You Ever Wanted”

Written By Mike Elizondo, Natalie Hemby, Ben Jackson-cook And Rag’n’bone Man

Performed By Rag’n’bone Man

“Easy On Me”

Written By Adele And Greg Kurstin

Performed By Adele

“Haunted House”

Written By Sarah Aarons, Holly Humberstone And Rob Milton

Performed By Holly Humberstone

“Let’s Go Home Together”

Written By James Arthur, Tom Barnes, Ella Henderson, Pete Kelleher And Ben Kohn

Performed By Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan

“Seventeen Going Under”

Written By Sam Fender

Performed By Sam Fender

Best Television Soundtrack

“Blitz Spirit With Lucy Worsley”

Composed By Jessica Dannheisser

“Landscapers”

Composed By Arthur Sharpe

“Robin Robin”

Composed By Ben Please And Beth Porter

“The Outlaws”

Composed By Stew Jackson And Dan Jones

“The Serpent”

Composed By Dominic Scherrer

PRS For Music Most Performed Work

“Bad Habits”

Written By Fred again.., Johnny Mcdaid And Ed Sheeran

Performed By Ed Sheeran

“Bed”

Written By David Guetta, Jin Jin, Raye And Giorgio Tuinfort

Performed By Joel Corry, Raye And David Guetta

“Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix)

Written By Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Andrew Meecham And Dean Meredith

Performed By Elton John & Dua Lipa

“Little Bit Of Love”

Written By Daniel Bryer, Tom Grennan And Mike Needle

Performed By Tom Grennan

“Shivers”

Written By Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac, Johnny Mcdaid And Ed Sheeran

Performed By Ed Sheeran

Rising Star Award With Apple Music

Ashaine White

Luz

Matilda Mann

Naomi Kimpenu

Pinkpantheress

Songwriter of the Year

Adele

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Raye