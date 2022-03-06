‘Frozen’ Star Idina Menzel Shows Support for Ukrainian Girl Singing From a Bunker

Broadway and recording star Idina Menzel showed her support Sunday for a Ukrainian girl who was shown singing a song from Disney’s “Frozen” from inside a makeshift bunker.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has now lasted ten days. It has destroyed schools, hospitals and residential buildings causing millions of civilians in Ukraine to be displaced or flee the country. Despite the hardship, many Ukrainians appear to be in good spirits.

The unnamed girl performed a more than minute-long rendition of “Let It Go” in an unverified video posted by Ankita Jain.

“We see you. We really, really see you,” said Menzel in a tweeted response. Menzel previously played Elsa, the character who sings the song in “Frozen.”

Menzel, who earned a Tony Award with her debut Broadway performance in “Rent,” is Jewish and of Russian and East European heritage. It has been reported that her grandparents emigrated from Russia to the U.S. where Menzel was born.

Menzel’s recording of “Let It Go,” which also won an Oscar for best original song, reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then she has recorded six studio albums as a solo performer.

The video of the girl attracted other positive and supportive comments. One, claiming to be a Dutch music producer tweeted an offer to record the unnamed girl and to send the financial proceeds to support Ukraine’s resistance effort.

“Hi little princess, i’m a music producer from the Netherlands. You have a beautiful voice. I will record a song or 2 or even a cd with you. Every penny will go to the people of Ukraine. Let’s get together, with you and your parents.! And keep on singing, everybody loves it!,” said Magnolia Leaf.

On Monday, Russia said that it would cease firing at Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy from 10.00am Moscow time in order to create humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians. Over the weekend two previous attempts to set up civilian corridors from Mariupol failed with Ukrainian officials reporting that Russian forced continued to shell the city during the ceasefire hours.