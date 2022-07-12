Eurovision Song Contest Heads to Latin America as Part of Global Expansion

Eurovision’s global expansion continues. Following a U.S. edition, NBC’s “American Song Contest,” and with “Eurovision Song Contest Canada” on deck for 2023, the European Broadcasting Union has announced its next stop: Latin America.

The beloved 66-year-old competition, which pits countries against each other in a show of musical talent, has yet to announce a host city for the Latin American iteration.

“Eurovision” has served as a launching pad for many chart-topping artists over the decades, notably Celine Dion, ABBA and Italy’s Måneskin.

Eurovision Song Contest Latin America will be produced by Voxovation’s Christer Björkman, Anders Lenhoff, Ola Melzig, Peter Settman and Greg Lipstone, the producers of “American Song Contest” and “Eurovision Song Contest Canada.”

“Following on from the launch of the ‘American Song Contest,’ and with plans underway for ‘Eurovision Song Contest Canada’ next year, the European Broadcasting Union is thrilled to be now working with Voxovation on bringing the excitement and magic of the Eurovision Song Contest to Latin America,” said Martin Österdahl, Eurovision Song Contest’s executive supervisor. “The unique Eurovision format finds new fans across the globe every year and we can’t wait to expand the brand in this hugely diverse part of the world.”

The 2022 “Eurovision Song Contest,” held in Turin, Italy, drew over 75 million viewers on YouTube with Latin American countries being among the top-performing markets for non-participating nations. Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico made up the highest content views.

Said Voxovation’s Peter Settman and Greg Lipstone: “Fans across Latin America have consistently shown up and showed out for the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ brand, and ‘Eurovision Song Contest Latin America’ is the embodiment of that fervent passion, as well as a continuation of the broad vision we, the producing team, have for Eurovision as a global brand.”