Eurovision 2023: U.K. Host City Revealed

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool.

The winner was selected from a shortlist of seven U.K. cities. The news comes after months of uncertainty over where the contest would be held.

Liverpool’s win was announced on BBC’s “The One Show” on Friday evening (Oct. 7). The exact dates of the contest have not yet been revealed although it is always held in May.

It is likely the event will be hosted in the city’s biggest arena, the M&S Bank Arena, which has a capacity of 11,000. Currently there are two acts scheduled to perform there in May: Olly Murs on May 6 and violinist Andre Rieu on May 12.

Because the contest usually takes over an arena for two weeks in order for preparations followed by qualifying heats to take place, the contest may take place later in May.

Traditionally, Eurovision is hosted by the previous year’s contest winner. Earlier this year Ukraine won the competition with rap/folk band Kalush Orchestra.

However given Ukraine’s ongoing war against Russian invaders, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the annual singing competition, deemed it too unsafe.

The U.K., whose entry Sam Ryder came second earlier this year, was asked to step in and host in partnership with Ukraine.