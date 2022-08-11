David Bowie Tops Sky Arts List of 50 Most Influential British Artists of The Last 50 Years

Musician and actor David Bowie has topped a Sky Arts list celebrating the 50 most influential British artists of the last 50 years.

Bowie was named most influential by judges as they commended his influence across the industry and ability to transcend a variety of mediums including music, film and fashion.

A team of judges across music, film and TV, performing arts, literature and visual art were asked to create the list by TV channel Sky Arts in a celebration of British artists past and present and their influence on global culture. The 15-person judging panel, led by DJ, presenter and author Lauren Laverne, included MOBO Awards founder Kanya King, writer Bonnie Greer, film critic Ali Plumb and theater critic Lyn Gardner.

The top 10 also includes artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen (“Small Axe”) in second place; Russell T. Davies (“Doctor Who,” “It’s A Sin”) in third; fashion designer Vivienne Westwood fourth; playwright Caryl Churchill fifth; dancer-choreographer Michael Clark sixth; feminist writer Angela Carter (“The Bloody Chamber”) seventh; rapper and activist Stormzy eighth; novelist Muriel Spark (“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”) ninth; and actor, writer and director Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) 10th.

The top 50 also includes Ricky Gervais, Elton John, Steve Coogan, Banksy, Ridley Scott, Sade, Mike Leigh, Christopher Nolan, Boy George, The Spice Girls, Black Audio Film Collective, Debbie Tucker Green and Alfred Hitchcock.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said: “Sky Arts would not exist without incredible British talent fuelling our schedules, so to celebrate we wanted to recognize the influence these artists have had on our culture.”