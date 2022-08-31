David Bowie to Be Honored With a Stone Disc on London’s Music Walk of Fame

David Bowie is to be posthumously honored on London’s Music Walk of Fame.

Bowie, who is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, will join other British music legends including Amy Winehouse, The Who, Soul2Soul and Madness by getting a stone inlaid into the pavement near Camden Town tube station in London.

Bowie died in 2016. He would have celebrated his 75th birthday this year.

The ceremony will take place on Sept. 15 followed by a private event with guests expected to include Bowie’s friends, fans and collaborators.

The honor comes as Brett Morgen prepares to release “Moonage Daydream,” his Bowie-inspired “experiential, cinematic odyssey.” The film, which explores Bowie’s journey as a musician and artist, will be available in IMAX from Sept. 16 followed by a nationwide release from Sept. 23.

Brixton-born Bowie performed at Camden’s Roundhouse three times with his then band The Hype and the area has long had a rich association with the alternative music world. The Music Walk of Fame was launched in the area in 2019 as a cultural attraction and virtual museum, with followers of the trail able to use AR technology to reveal artwork, videos and music.

Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia is set to explore Camden’s music history in an upcoming documentary for Disney+.

“David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers and sooner or later, we had to have him on The Music Walk Of Fame,” said Lee Bennett, founder of the Music Walk of Fame. “Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the U.K. and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy. We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”