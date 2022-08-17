Coldplay, Natalie Imbruglia Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Summer Nights’ Cover in London

Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia paid fulsome tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died last week, at London’s Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Imbruglia sang Newton-John’s part of hit song “Summer Nights” from “Grease,” while Coldplay’s Chris Martin sang John Travolta’s part with Jacob Collier joining him during the chorus. Newton-John had played Sandy and Travolta Danny in the 1978 film.

Earlier, Imbruglia and Coldplay also performed “Torn,” Imbruglia’s debut single, which was first recorded in 1993 as “Burned” in Danish by Lis Sørensen, followed in 1994 by Ednaswap, and in 1996 by Trine Rein.

It was the third Wembley play date for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour. There are three more to go at the 90,000 capacity stadium. The Aug. 19 show has been rescheduled to Aug. 21 because of planned industrial action on the London Underground train network. Coldplay’s support acts at Wembley include H.E.R and London Grammar.

The tour then moves to Glasgow for two performances. In September, as part of the tour, Coldplay will perform at the Rock in Rio festival at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, two concerts in Lima, Peru, two in Bogota, Colombia and four in Santiago, Chile. In October, they return to Rio de Janeiro for two concerts, followed by six in Sao Paolo, Brazil. From Oct. 25 through Nov. 8, the band play 10 concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“Music of the Spheres” is a concept album about a fictional planetary system called The Spheres, styled as a space opera mixing in synth-drenched power-pop and cosmic interludes. It is the British rockers’ ninth album.

Watch fan-recorded footage of Coldplay and Imbruglia performing “Summer Nights” here: